Electricity | The reason for the interruption of the important electricity connection is still a mystery – “It may be that not even a week is enough”

It is not even known yet whether the fault is on land or at sea.

Finland and the reason for the interruption of the electricity transmission connection between Estonia was not yet available early Saturday evening. Manager Tuomas Rauhala The grid company Fingrid told HS that the investigations are still ongoing in both Finland and Estonia.

Finland's and Estonia's grid companies Fingrid and Elering started investigation work immediately after detecting the fault early on Friday morning.

“The direct current connection EstLink 2 between Finland and Estonia went offline on January 26, 2024 at 00:10. At the time of disconnection, the connection's power transfer was about 130 MW from Estonia to Finland,” said Fingrid on its website on Friday.

“On the Estonian side, the intention is to make measurements with a different type of measuring equipment, which will hopefully provide more reliable results. I hope that sometime in the afternoon the results will be available”, Fingrid's leading expert Timo Kaukonen said to HS on Saturday morning.

After five on Saturday afternoon, no further information had been received yet. Fingrid promised to inform about the matter as soon as the reason is clear.

The fault point is searched for, among other things, by sending an electric pulse to the pipe. There can be several reasons for a broken pipe, and they can be, for example, measuring devices or different cable connections.

Fingrid said on Friday that the connection will be out of order until February 4. What is the assessment based on?

“We thought about this a lot. We ended up with this assumption so that we don't have to add estimates during the day every day. A week may not be enough if it requires a longer renovation or the estimate can be shortened. This was a compromise solution.”

Is there even a preliminary assessment of what could be the cause of the problem?

“You can't speculate anything about this. Need to get the pipe measured and find out the exact location. Then it is also possible to find the fault.”

Finland and Estonia's gas pipeline broke in October, and the cause is suspected to be the anchor of a Chinese ship.

A third undersea electric cable connection is also being planned between Finland and Estonia.

Will the changed security political situation be taken into account in its planning?

“Risks are now taken into account in everything we do. You have to be prepared for everything when the connections go through international sea areas. All kinds of things go there.”

Fingrid estimates on Friday for Iltalehti, that the fault can even lower the price of electricity in Finland. What is this based on?

“Finland exports electricity to Estonia almost all the time. The idea is based on the fact that if the export of electricity from Finland decreases, the price will at least not rise in Finland. Then if we had to bring it and the transmission connection didn't work, the price could go up.”

ESTLINK 2 is an important electricity transmission connection for Finland and the Baltics. Its transmission capacity is largely over 650 megawatts.

It is a significant amount, because, for example, the third unit in Olkiluoto produces electricity at full power with a power of 1,600 megawatts.

The total length of the connection is about 170 kilometers, of which about 14 kilometers are overhead cables in Finland, about 145 kilometers of submarine cable buried at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, and about 12 kilometers of land cable in Estonia.