Electricity | The prices of electricity contracts are decreasing, compare contracts with the calculator

There is a nice decrease in the prices of fixed-price electricity contracts. With HS's calculator, you can compare your own contract with alternatives.

Temporary electricity contract prices have declined slightly.

In the cheapest fixed-price contracts, electricity now costs just under nine cents per kilowatt hour, it turns out From the comparison service of the Energy Agency. In Porvoon Energia's two-year contract, the price is 8.90 cents per kilowatt hour. Even at the turn of the year, the prices in the cheapest fixed contracts were around 10 cents.

A half-year contract is currently even more affordable than longer contracts: In Hehku Energia's six-month contract, the price is 8.50 cents per kilowatt hour.

The price of the short contract can be explained by the fact that its validity mostly falls on the spring and summer months, when electricity is usually cheaper than in the winter. Even before the turn of the year, half-year contracts were clearly more expensive.

In the cheapest fixed-price one-year contract, electricity currently costs 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

The greater part fixed-term contracts are currently so-called “flexible contracts”. They have a fixed basic price, which either rises or falls slightly depending on whether the use of electricity is timed more during the cheap or expensive hours of exchange electricity.

Currently, the fixed part of the price of these contracts is about eight cents per kilowatt hour. Typically, the consumption effect is said to be around 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour in each direction, i.e. either decreasing or increasing the fixed price.

The idea of ​​the contracts is that they protect against stock market electricity price spikes, but at the same time you can slightly affect the price by timing your own electricity use. On the other hand, these contracts do not benefit from the favorable months of stock exchange electricity.

The most affordable Contracts valid for an indefinite period are currently relatively inexpensive. In them, electric energy costs about 12 cents per kilowatt hour.

In contracts valid for the time being, the electricity company can change the price by notifying the customer one month in advance. Typically, the price is updated every three months.

Exchange electricity has been affordable in recent days after the price spike at the beginning of the year. On Sunday and Monday, the average price is only about 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The whole night before Monday the price is in the red.

However, due to the expensive days at the beginning of the year, the average price of stock electricity in January is still high, around 14 cents per kilowatt hour.

The consumer can get rid of contracts and exchange electricity that are valid for the time being with a two-week notice period. Fixed-term contracts are basically valid until the end of the contract period.

Below with the calculator you can compare your own electricity contract with the options available on the market. In fixed contracts, a contract of at least one year has been selected for the counter. In exchange electricity contracts, the price is calculated using the average price of the last six months.

Like HS wrote in the January comparisonin practice, the price easily rises slightly from the average price if it is not possible to schedule the use of electricity for seemingly favorable hours.