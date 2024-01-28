Sunday, January 28, 2024
Electricity | The price of stock electricity will be negative throughout the next night

January 28, 2024
The price of electricity has decreased due to mild and windy weather.

Exchange electricity is negative for the entire night before Monday. The price drops to zero on Sunday evening at 21:00 and is minus from 23:00 until 7:00 in the morning.

In principle, the electricity company pays the exchange electricity customer for the use of electricity in negative hours. In practice, however, due to the electricity transmission price, the consumer remains to pay.

On Monday, the average price of stock exchange electricity is also low, 1.6 cents per kilowatt hour. On Sunday, the average price is 1.5 cents.

The price of electricity has decreased since the beginning of the year due to mild and windy weather.

