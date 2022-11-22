Electricity | The price of exchange electricity would rise significantly – compare the average price with your own contract

Since the wind power production of electricity is very uncertain in the cold days of winter, eyes have turned tensely to the triple reactor in Olkiluoto. On Monday, TVO, which owns the power plant, said that the reactor’s regular electricity production will start at the end of January at the earliest.

Exchange electricity the price has started to rise significantly after a long favorable period. Last Tuesday, the daily average price rose to more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour for the first time in almost a month. Since then, the average price has remained above 30 cents every weekday.

Even on the weekend, the average daily price including taxes was about 27 cents per kilowatt hour on both Saturday and Sunday. Typically, weekends are clearly more affordable than weekdays due to lower electricity consumption.

Warm the weather, combined with windy days, kept the price of electricity on the exchange moderate throughout October and until mid-November. As the winds calmed down, only a small fraction of Finland’s 4,800 megawatt wind power capacity has been in use in recent days. At the same time, the weather has also gotten colder, which has increased electricity consumption.

CEO of Fingrid, the Finnish grid company Jukka Ruusunen According to

At the same time, he points out that in the very last few days the price of electricity has also been rising in the entire area of ​​the Nordic electricity exchange, which is also reflected in Finland.

For example, in northern Sweden, which relies heavily on hydropower production, the tax-free exchange price was 250 euros per megawatt hour on Monday, i.e. 25 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is remarkably high, as the average price in the area from January to mid-November was about four cents per kilowatt hour.

In the south In Finland, where the country’s electricity consumption is the highest, the temperatures haven’t even dropped properly to the freezing side yet.

In recent days, consumption in Finland has averaged 10,000 megawatts on both sides. Ruusunen says that a drop of one degree Celsius in temperature means that approximately 100–150 megawatts more electricity production is needed.

“ “Eggs are in the same basket in the sense that a single plant affects electricity production so much.”

“So whether it’s 25 degrees or 15 degrees below zero in Southern Finland really has a big impact on electricity demand.”

Since wind power production is very uncertain, especially on freezing winter days, eyes have now turned tensely to the triple reactor in Olkiluoto.

The reactor has been disconnected from the grid until the end of October due to problems revealed during test operation, when cracks were found in the power plant’s pumps. TVO, which owns the power plant, said on Mondaythat Olkiluoto 3’s regular electricity production will start at the end of January at the earliest.

When operating, Olkiluoto’s full power would be around 1,600 megawatts. Ruusunen compares that, in the current situation, 1300 megawatts of electricity would be imported from Russia without the sanctions caused by the war of aggression. That is, Olkiluoto 3 would fill the shortfall caused by Russian imports, and there would still be excess power.

“The eggs are in the same basket in the sense that a single plant affects electricity production so much. Even at peak power in winter, Olkiluoto komlonen would produce more than 10 percent,” says Ruusunen.

Exchange electricity is now expensive, but the price difference to other commonly offered types of electricity contracts has at least not yet widened.

The average price of stock exchange electricity has been 19.9 cents per kilowatt hour throughout November. During the last seven days, however, the average price has already risen to 32.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

The cheapest contract offer valid for the time being In the Energy Agency’s electricity price comparison is now 32.7 cents per kilowatt hour. The cheapest fixed-term contract offer currently costs 26.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

The advantage of exchange electricity contracts and open-ended contracts over fixed-term contracts is that you can get rid of them if you want with a notice period of a couple of weeks. In addition, in exchange electricity, the price of electricity can be influenced by timing consumption outside of price spikes.

In fixed-term contracts, the price of electricity typically stays the same for one or two years. At the moment, the cheapest fixed-term contract offer is from Vattenfall, and there a fixed price is paid for two years.

Fingrid’s Ruusunen says that at the moment it is difficult to give an unequivocal answer as to what kind of electricity contract should be concluded. He himself says that he has been a user of exchange electricity for a long time.

“The best type of contract depends a lot on how much you can control your own consumption. Exchange electricity must also have risk-bearing capacity if it gets tough in the winter and the price rises really high. It has partly electric heating, where consumption can be controlled [edullisille tunneille]”, he says.

With the calculator below, you can compare the price of your electricity contract with stock exchange electricity, on the assumption that its price would be the average daily price in November. In reality, the price varies hourly, and there is no information about the future price level. The calculator also compares to the current cheapest fixed-term and open-ended electricity contract offer.

Read more: Electricity companies are now offering really expensive contracts – Take these things into account before signing a contract

Read more: Exchange electricity is now cheap, but it has its own pitfalls – This is what you need to know about exchange electricity

Read more: The popularity of exchange electricity is growing rapidly – the calculator helps you figure out whether you should change your contract