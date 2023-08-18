Friday, August 18, 2023
Electricity | The price of exchange electricity spiked on Friday

August 18, 2023
On average, stock exchange electricity costs about 14.7 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

Exchange electricity the value-added price will be even more than 33.5 cents per kilowatt-hour on Friday, according to preliminary data from the electricity exchange Nord Pool. On average, stock exchange electricity costs about 14.7 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

The daily price increase is considerable, because in the last few days, exchange electricity has cost an average of a few cents per kilowatt hour. In August, the price of electricity on the stock market has happened even negative.

According to Nord Pool’s preliminary data, the price of electricity on the exchange is at its highest on Friday in the morning and early evening.

