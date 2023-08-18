Electricity | The price of exchange electricity spiked on Friday

On average, stock exchange electricity costs about 14.7 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

17.8. 21:43

The daily price increase is considerable, because in the last few days, exchange electricity has cost an average of a few cents per kilowatt hour. In August, the price of electricity on the stock market has happened even negative.

According to Nord Pool’s preliminary data, the price of electricity on the exchange is at its highest on Friday in the morning and early evening.