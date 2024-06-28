Electricity | The price of exchange electricity is in the red for almost the whole of Saturday – The graphic shows the situation

Electric|Exchange electricity is at its most expensive on Saturday evening between 10-11 p.m.

28.6. 15:55

Exchange electricity except for one hour, the price is zero or negative on Saturday.

The price of electricity is minus until seven in the evening on Saturday. After that, the price goes to zero for three hours. At ten in the evening, the price of stock-exchange electricity with value added tax rises to 0.19 cents per kilowatt hour, but drops to zero again at eleven.

The lowest price is -0.24 cents per kilowatt hour in the afternoon from three to four o’clock.

The consumer will also have to pay for electricity transmission, which means that we cannot talk about completely free electricity. In practice, electricity contracts also have a basic monthly payment.

The negative electricity price is due to the fact that there is more production than demand. The electricity producer has to pay for supplying electricity to the grid.

Power the price is swayed in June. Within the same day, it has been possible to go from feeling like zero to expensive hours. However, the average price has been quite low.

From the graphic below, you can follow what exchange electricity costs every hour on Saturday.