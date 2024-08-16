Electricity | The price of exchange electricity is expected to spike on Saturday

Electric|On Saturday, exchange electricity is more expensive than in recent weeks, and there is a price spike in the early evening.

Price conscious electric sauna users should be careful on the weekend, because there is a clear spike in the price of stock electricity on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, between 18 and 19, the taxable price of stock exchange electricity will rise to 13.65 cents per kilowatt hour. The price of electricity remains slightly higher compared to the time of year between 7 and 8 p.m., when the taxable price of stock exchange electricity is 8.39 cents per kilowatt hour.

Even at the time of Saturday’s price spike, stock exchange electricity is not exceptionally expensive in the big picture, but similar prices have rarely been seen in recent weeks. The price of electricity has remained mostly flat and low in July–August.

The only similar price spike in recent weeks was seen on Wednesday of the current week, when the Taxable price of stock exchange electricity rose from 9 to 10 am to almost 17.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity The average price with tax will rise to 4.46 cents on Saturday, which is the highest reading since mid-June, excluding Wednesday. On Wednesday, the taxable average price of stock exchange electricity rose to 6.73 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity has been exceptionally cheap during the summer, so even in Saturday’s big picture, the low-end average price is high compared to recent times.

In July, there was stock exchange electricity the cheapest since the beginning of the 2010swhen consumers were able to purchase exchange-traded electricity for the first time.

As is typical these days, the slightly higher price of electricity on Saturday is mainly due to the low electricity production of wind power.

According to the forecast published by grid company Fingrid, wind power production will be very low on Saturday. Wind electricity production was almost non-existent on Wednesday as well.