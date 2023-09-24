Electricity | The price of exchange electricity is almost at a record low, such contracts are now available

On Monday, the daily average price even drops to minus. With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own electricity contract with the alternatives on the market.

Exchange electricity the price has dropped to a low level recently, and fixed-term electricity contracts are still showing a nice decrease.

The price of exchange electricity has been almost record low this week. The weekly average price including taxes on the electricity exchange Nordpool is only 0.79 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Monday, the daily average price even drops to minus. Even at its most expensive, between 10 and 11 o’clock, the price is only 0.25 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to the price data found in Nordpool’s databases, the weekly average price has been cheaper than the previous week only once this decade: in August (August 7–13, 2023), electricity cost 0.75 cents per kilowatt-hour including taxes.

Economies using exchange electricity have benefited from cheap prices for a longer period than last week: the average price in September has been 4.7 cents and for the whole beginning of the year 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

In August, there was a momentary price spike and violent fluctuation in stock electricity, which seems to have calmed down now. The fluctuation of the price was due to the simultaneous disruptions in the nuclear power plants and the construction work of the transmission connections between Finland and Sweden.

Also there is still a fine decline in fixed-term electricity contracts. The cheapest contracts are now year-long.

The Energy Agency electricity price comparison service the cheapest fixed-price contract is with Lumme energy, where electricity costs about eight cents per kilowatt hour. Two-year contracts are slightly more expensive.

If you only want to protect the price of electricity for more than half a year during the winter, the prices of fixed-price contracts are more expensive than one- and two-year contracts. Helen has the cheapest six-month contract in the Energy Agency’s service, 9.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

With stock electricity will probably save money in the long run compared to fixed-term contracts, at least if you can schedule electricity consumption for the cheapest hours.

The benefit of fixed-term contracts is that you don’t have to worry about fluctuations in the market price of electricity. On cold and windless winter days, the price of stock exchange electricity may be very high at times. Correspondingly, the price will probably be negative more and more often, like on Monday, for several hours of the day. In this case, for example, the battery of an electric car can be charged with just the electricity transfer price, in which case significant savings can be obtained by timing the use of electricity.

Even in fixed-term electricity contracts, the price is increasingly influenced by the timing of electricity use. In the comparison service of the Energy Agency, these contracts are listed under fixed-term contracts.

In such “flexible” contracts, the base price of electric energy is, for example, about 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour, but the price may decrease or increase somewhat depending on whether the use is timed during the expensive or inexpensive hours of exchange electricity. For example, the electricity company Väre states that for the majority of their customers, the consumption effect varies between -1.5 and +1.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The third type of contract is electricity contracts valid for an indefinite period. The consumer can get rid of these contracts if they wish with a 14-day notice period, and the electricity company must inform about price changes with a month’s notice. Even in contracts valid for the time being, the price is increasingly linked to the price of electricity on the exchange in one way or another.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with the available options. Of the fixed-term and open-ended contracts, the cheapest contract of the Energy Agency’s service has been selected for the counter, where the price of electricity on the exchange does not directly affect the kWh price of the contract.