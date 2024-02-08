Electricity | The price of electricity will rise to more than 30 cents on Friday – The graphic shows the situation

Exchange electricity is at its most expensive on Fridays between 8 and 9 in the morning.

Exchange electricity the hourly price including value added tax will rise to more than 30 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday. Electricity is at its most expensive on Friday between 8 and 9 in the morning, when the hourly price is around 31 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday, electricity costs an average of about 18.9 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

Electricity consumption will be high on Friday, as severe frost is expected throughout the country.

The lowest price is on Friday morning from two to four o'clock. At that time, electricity, including VAT, costs about 9.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity is significantly more expensive on Friday than on average in February. Considering Friday's prices, the average price of electricity in February is about 7.9 cents. At the beginning of the month, due to the mild and windy weather, electricity was very cheap and on several days it even went negative.

According to the forecast of the grid company Fingrid, wind power production on Friday will be low. For example, at three in the afternoon, Finnish wind turbines are predicted to produce electricity with a power of only about 500 megawatts.

The price is also increased by Friday's severe frosts, which increases electricity consumption.