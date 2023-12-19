Electricity | The price of electricity will rise on Wednesday – The graphic shows the situation

The price of electricity rises to ten cents per kilowatt hour per evening. However, the average price of the day remains low, as in recent days.

Exchange electricity the price will temporarily rise to more than ten cents per kilowatt hour on Wednesday, but the average price for the day will still remain quite low.

The average price for the whole day, including VAT, is about 5.9 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price is weighed down by the cheap hours of the night. From one o'clock to five in the morning, the price of electricity is zero.

Towards the evening, the price rises. At its highest, the price is more than ten cents per kilowatt-hour after six in the evening.

Electricity has been cheap since Saturday. For example, on Monday, even at its most expensive, electricity cost less than three cents per kilowatt-hour, and even on Tuesday, the price was at its highest at just over four cents per kilowatt-hour.

The cheap prices have been explained by the mild weather and abundant wind power production.

According to the forecast of grid company Fingrid, Finland's wind turbines will still produce electricity for several hours between Tuesday and Wednesday at a power of about 5,000 megawatts. By Wednesday evening, production is expected to wane.

The maximum capacity used in Fingrid's forecast is 6,618 megawatts.