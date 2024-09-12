Electricity | The price of electricity on the exchange rises to an exceptional level – the graphic shows the price spike

Exchange electricity the average price will rise even more on Friday, and at its highest price peaks will be almost 45 cents per kilowatt hour.

Friday’s average price including taxes is exceptionally high for the time of year, just under 25 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price has been higher than this only twice this year. Both days fell on the beginning of January.

The most expensive hours on Friday are from 8 to 10 in the morning.

It is typical for Friday that the price drops below 10 cents only between 11 pm and 10 pm.

Already on Thursday, electricity on the exchange is expensive compared to the time, with the average price being around 14 cents per kilowatt hour. From eight in the evening, the price is also close to 50 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday.

Expensive the price is caused, among other things, by the lack of wind and the repair of the second reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant and the maintenance of the first unit of the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

More price pressure arises from the fact that maintenance and construction work is carried out in the electricity transmission connections between Finland and Sweden during the fall.

Fingrid says that the power transmission capacity from Sweden to Northern Finland during the construction of the substation and transmission line will be 600 megawatts instead of the normal 1,200 megawatts. The same limitation also applies to the transmission connection from Northern Finland to Sweden.

The transmission capacity between Southwest Finland and Sweden also has to be reduced due to the maintenance and construction work on the Swedish side. The transmission capacity of the connection from Sweden to Finland will remain at 600 megawatts instead of the normal 1,200 megawatts. These restrictions are expected to last until mid-October.

Before during the past few days, stock exchange electricity has been affordable. In September, the average price has so far been 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average price including VAT in July was 2.08 cents per kilowatt hour and in August the price was only 1.55 cents per kilowatt hour.

In the 2020s, September has seen one-day average prices higher than Friday only during the worst energy crisis in the fall of 2022. In September 2022, the one-day average price rose to almost 50 cents per kilowatt hour at its highest.