Electricity | The price of electricity hits records on Monday, in the background of a windless morning and the nuclear power plant’s annual maintenance

The price of electricity on the exchange has been in a violent pendulum movement.

Exchange electricity the price has fluctuated wildly in recent days. On Monday, prices will break records.

Nord Pool’s electronic exchange according to the exchange electricity spot price on Monday between nine and ten o’clock momentarily at 861.14 euros per megawatt hour, or 86 cents per kilowatt hour.

After the price spike, the price is falling, but remains significantly higher than the average of the last few days. On the weekend, the spot price of electricity on the stock exchange was at its lowest on Sunday morning at 0.7 euros per megawatt hour. Even at its highest price on Sunday, it was only a fraction of the peak price on Monday.

Wind power and the Loviisa nuclear power plant give momentum to the hard price pendulum.

“On Sunday morning, wind power production was more than 3,000 megawatts and now around 200 megawatts”, Director responsible for the energy market of the Energy Industry Pekka Salomaa says on Monday.

There are big differences in wind power production in Finland from day to day. All in all, the full power of wind power in Finland could already be around 4,000 megawatts, but this is difficult to reach.

On the other hand, for example, the production of nuclear power is relatively flat. On Sunday, however, the annual maintenance of the second unit of Fortum’s Loviisa nuclear power plant began. After the second unit, the first unit will be serviced, and in total the maintenance will take an estimated 53 days. The full power of both units is 500 megawatts.

According to the grid company Fingrid, Finland’s electricity consumption is currently a good 8,300 megawatts.

All in all, the price of stock exchange electricity has more than doubled in a year. For example, in July, according to Nord Pool, the price of electricity on the exchange in Finland was 18.4 cents per kilowatt hour on average, while a year ago the price was 7.9 cents on average.