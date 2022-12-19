Electricity | The parliamentary parties are meeting today to consider new electricity subsidies – the government’s model is not ready, the opposition is surprised

At least the electricity price ceiling, guarantee price or expansion of the current means of support have been presented as alternative support models.

Parliamentary parties is supposed to meet this afternoon to discuss new measures to ease the situation of households suffering from high electricity prices.

Negotiations took place within the government over the weekend. However, the governing parties have been very silent about the results of the negotiations.

“Finns’ electricity bills must be more reasonable. The work for it is progressing in a good direction. All government parties have a strong common will to find quick and clear solutions”, the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Kesk) tweeted on Sunday evening.

According to HS’s information, the governing parties did not come to an agreement on the matter in their negotiations on Sunday, but they will be continued on Monday morning.

Discourse the electricity price ceiling was raised last Wednesday with the proposal of the parliamentary group of the prime minister’s party Sdp. The party proposed setting the price ceiling below 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Last week, the Minister of Economic Affairs, Lintilä, said that the goal was that decisions on the new electricity subsidy model would be made before Christmas, i.e. during this week.

Last time, the government decided on easing the rise in the price of electricity during the budget crisis. The support measures decided at that time include the reduction of the VAT on electricity to 10 percent, a household deduction for electricity bills and the electricity subsidy for small households that can be applied for from Kela.

In opposition parties the government is criticized on the one hand for hasty decision-making and on the other hand for slowing down the implementation of actions. The door of the meeting room is being opened in the parties in a confused mood.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra says he is satisfied that the new electricity subsidy is coming at all. The actual purpose of Monday’s meeting, on the other hand, is unclear to him.

“The Prime Minister’s Party has made its own proposal, so apparently they want to hear from us whether we support it. This whole setup is quite strange,” Purra told STT.

In Purra’s opinion, the best option in this situation is a price ceiling for households, which would be financed by a windfall tax on excessive energy returns.

“But the opposition parties do not have the kind of official machinery that would prepare, calculate and clarify these different models. So, of course, we are relying on what the ministry’s calculations tell us.”

Also chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah says that he has no prior information about the government’s future presentations or, in general, about the more detailed agenda of the entire Monday meeting. He also draws attention to the fact that the duration of the meeting is an hour.

“A comprehensive review of several models and, for example, going through the cost effects, I feel that it is quite difficult to do in an hour. Especially since we haven’t received any preliminary material yet,” Essayah told STT on Sunday afternoon.

He said that for the time being, he is unable to take a position on any of the models on display without background information.

“However, the ministry has the ‘calculating devices’ there, they have statistics and information. So it would be completely unreasonable to assume that the opposition parties, which lack all these types of opportunities, that we should now bring that proposal to the table.”

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Kai Mykkänen blames the government and the prime minister for “unreasonable delay”.

“This is not Finland’s management. It seems that the government is taking action only now, when we are 10 centimeters away from driving into the wall, even though 100 meters earlier it could have been steered in the other direction.”

He says the party supports the electricity price ceiling, but the cost of the measures should not fall on the taxpayers.

“Furthermore, the automatic consumption flexibility of the heating must be connected to the price ceiling in order to avoid power outages, so that the smart meters worth 800 million, which we have paid for in network fees, are not unnecessarily pawned when they are needed for once.”

“The windfall tax is also necessary, but the way it is presented seems to be one that would drive away investments from Finland to Sweden. We want to punish electricity producers for excess profits, but we are shooting ourselves in the foot if we stop the investments and move them to Sweden,” Mykkänen told STT on Sunday evening.