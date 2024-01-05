Electricity | The Finns heard the wishes of the authorities: Electricity consumption was clearly below the forecast

Electricity has been consumed on average about 800 megawatts less than predicted on Friday.

Exchange electricity the high price and the authorities' calls to save electricity caused Finns to reduce electricity consumption faster than expected on Friday.

The grid company Fingrid reports that on Friday electricity was consumed on average about 800 megawatts less than the company predicted.

Electricity was consumed in the evening during the most expensive hour of the day with a power of less than 14,000 megawatts, while Fingridin predicted a consumption of a good 14,500 megawatts. The forecast has varied slightly during Friday.

On Thursday, Fingrid appealed to Finns to limit electricity consumption and urged them to save electricity during the rest of the week.

“Private consumers and also industry reacted well to the situation. Part of the reason is the exceptionally high price of electricity on the stock exchange,” says Fingrid's control room manager Arto Pahkin.

Fingrid announced earlier on Friday to dismantle raising the standby level and said that the electricity supply was good.

Pahkin estimates that Fingrid's and the authorities' calls to schedule electricity use away from the evening and morning hours got through.

“The price guided consumption even more. The exceptionally high price woke up even the last ones,” says Pahkin.

The average price of stock exchange electricity including value added tax is 1.10 euros per kilowatt hour on Friday. At its most expensive, the price rose to as much as 2.35 euros per kilowatt hour between 19 and 20.

The lowest electricity price was on Friday morning. From 2 am to 6 am, electricity, including VAT, cost 18.6 cents per kilowatt hour.