Electricity | The fault in the electricity connection between Finland and Sweden has been fixed, but a new disturbance limits the transmission from Estonia

The fault detected on the Swedish side in the cross-border cable connection was fixed on Thursday. Around the same time, it was reported about a new disturbance that limits Estonian imports.

Finland and there have been disturbances in the electricity transmission connections of neighboring countries this week.

According to Fingrid, the repair of the important border line connection between Finland and Sweden was completed on Thursday early evening. Electricity transmission continues between Finland and Sweden.

A fault with the border cable connection between Petäjäskoski station in Finland and Lets in Sweden was discovered on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Fingrid also announced that the transmission connection between Finland and Estonia has a fault, which limits the power of the transmission connection to 80 percent of the normal capacity.

The capacity has to be limited to 130 megawatts until 6 o’clock on December 28. After that, there is a transfer suspension in the Estlink 2 connection, which continues until 5 p.m. During that period, the intention is to fix the error causing the transfer restriction.