Electricity | The electricity consumption of the refrigerator can be reduced with small tricks – Even the quality of the boxes matters

Is it possible to save on the electricity consumption of the refrigerator, even though it is constantly on? Oh, and there are many ways, experts say.

Oona Laine HS

3:00 am

Salty expensive electricity bills have made many watch their home’s energy consumption like a hawk. When the most obvious villains, from the sauna to underfloor heating, have been named, the rebellions that have received less attention also start to be interesting.

What about the side of the kitchen refrigerators, for example? After all, they are running all the time, so the electricity they consume is probably nothing.