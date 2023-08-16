Electricity | The electricity company forcibly changed contracts to exchange electricity – the consumer representative forbids the operation

GNP Energy has changed fixed-price contracts that are valid for the time being into exchange electricity contracts. According to the Consumer Ombudsman, this cannot work.

Consumer representative intervenes in the operations of the electricity company GNP Energy. The company has changed fixed-price contracts that are valid until further notice into exchange electricity contracts.

According to the decision of the Consumer Ombudsman, this cannot work. It prohibits consumers from changing the types of electricity contracts under threat of a fine of 80,000 euros.

In June, GNP Energy changed its name to Hehku Energia.

The situation the background is the end of operations of the electricity company Lumo Energia in September 2022. The company filed for bankruptcy in early November. After the cessation of operations, approximately 40,000 former customers of Lumo transferred to GNP Energy.

After the transition, GNP Energy informed some of its customers that the fixed-price contracts valid for the time being will be changed to exchange electricity contracts. The company justified the change with a significant increase in the market price of electricity and electricity procurement costs.

After this, numerous consumers contacted the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV). The contacts concerned price increases and other contract changes made by GNP Energy.

Consumer representative Katri Väänänen thought that GNP’s contract changes were not justified.

“There are essential differences in electricity contracts, and the consumer must be able to choose the type of contract himself, depending on which feature he wants to emphasize at any given time. A unilateral change in the type of contract by the seller works against this,” writes Väänänen in KKV’s press release.

of KKV said this was not the first time it had to intervene in GNP Energy’s unilateral contract changes. According to KKV, the company already made similar changes to contracts in 2018.

At that time, the company assured the consumer representative that in the future it would not unilaterally change consumers’ fixed-price electricity sales contracts to exchange electricity contracts in the future.

“GNP Energy therefore did not comply with its commitment in the fall of 2022,” KKV writes in its press release on Wednesday.

In autumn In 2022, the electricity market lived in an atmosphere of fear. As a result of the Russian war of aggression, the price of natural gas and electricity had skyrocketed. For example, in August 2022, the price of electricity on the stock exchange in Finland was almost 7 times higher than the usual August.

GNP justified its contract changes with the exceptional market situation. According to the company, it had to change contracts in order to be able to secure its business and the supply of electricity to customers.

“According to the company, it acted specifically in accordance with the interests of consumers when it transferred contracts to the scope of exchange electricity instead of increasing the price of fixed-price contracts valid for the time being several times over. The company pointed to the fact that consumers had later benefited from the reduction in the price of electricity on the exchange, and it also considered that it had a special reason for its contract change as defined by the Electricity Market Act,” reads KKV’s Wednesday announcement.

However, according to the consumer representative, the prevailing price situation in the electricity market is not a sufficient basis for a contract change.

There are mainly three types of electricity contracts on sale in Finland: fixed-price fixed-term contracts, contracts that follow the price of the electricity exchange, and fixed-price contracts valid indefinitely. Each type of contract has its own special features, but the essential thing is that the seller cannot change the type of contract to a completely different one without the consumer’s approval. On the other hand, even consumers cannot terminate, for example, a fixed-term contract at will.

The consumer representative the settlement was notified to GNP Energy on July 12. The company has not brought the ban before the market court within the 30-day deadline. It means that the ban remained permanent from Friday 11 August.