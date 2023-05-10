Electricity | The consumer ombudsman will take Helen’s and Vaasa Sähkö’s price increases to the court for evaluation

According to the consumer ombudsman’s view, the price increases were unreasonable for consumers in many cases.

Consumer representative applies to the market court for preliminary rulings on electricity price increases. The consumer ombudsman has taken the procedures used in price increases by two electricity sales companies, Vaasan Sähkö and Heleni, to be evaluated by the market court as example cases.

Several electricity companies significantly increased the prices of electricity contracts last fall. According to the consumer ombudsman’s view, the price increases were unreasonable for consumers in many cases.

According to the consumer representative, clearer rules of the game must be obtained for price increases in case of opposition.