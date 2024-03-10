Electricity | The aim is to get rid of fixed-term electricity contracts with “fake changes” – even the sellers allegedly suggested contract gimmicks

Energy company Helen may contact the customer if the customer's behavior seems abnormal. The situations have been resolved through discussion.

Of temporary ones they try to get rid of electricity contracts by “fake changing” and changing the connection contract to the spouse's name. When the electricity transmission company notifies the electricity seller of the change of ownership, the old contract is terminated and the spouse can make a new, cheaper contract with another company.

STT clarified the matter between the electricity company Oom and the energy company Helen after the reader contacted us about a change in the contract. Electricity companies consider this kind of activity to be a breach of contract, but there are almost no means of monitoring the matter.

Oomi did not give an interview on the matter, but sent his statement to STT by email. According to Oomi, a fake transfer is a situation where the electricity contract does not actually end, but is transferred to another person at the same place of use.

“However, if the customer stays in the place of use and the move does not correspond to the actual situation, the customer's behavior can practically be considered a breach of contract,” says the CEO Tuomas Oksanen In Oomi's statement.

Helen's director responsible for customers and services Anu-Elina Hintsa says that the terms of sale of electricity forbid similar gimmicks. He refers to section 10.2.4., which states that “either contracting party may terminate a fixed-term sales agreement with a two-week notice period, when the place of use changes to another one, for example due to the user's move, unless otherwise agreed”.

Hintsa uses as an example a situation where the person who rented out his detached house sells the house to another party, but the tenant remains the same.

“In that case, the change of ownership, where the holder of the electricity subscription also changes, is irrelevant. The user of the electrical property remains the same, and his electricity contract, i.e. the tenant's electricity contract, remains valid. In that sense, this ownership of the subscription is not relevant to the holder of the network or electricity contract.”

Hinge says that Helen may contact the customer if his behavior seems unusual and there is reason to suspect “fake migration”. This can be, for example, a situation where a more expensive fixed-term contract is terminated and at the same time other electricity companies are campaigning a lot.

“We have gone through a few cases and asked the customer if you are really moving. Unfortunately, the systems do not systematically make that possible. It would require more detailed records from the common data system of electricity sellers and network operators, but it does not allow this at the moment.”

Now, according to Hintsa, control is more about management of deviations based on each seller's own activity and operating models. According to him, the situations have been agreed upon by talking with the customers.

“The customers have been quite understanding when it's gone through, which is why it's important that both stick to the agreement.”

According to Hintsa, Helen's customers have not had very many so-called fake immigrants. He believes that it was influenced by the company's campaign a year ago, during which the majority of Helen's customers who previously signed a more expensive contract switched to a six-month contract.

Oomi trusts that customers understand the binding nature of fixed-term contracts.

“Most of our customers also understand that if the contract is unjustifiably terminated prematurely, the costs will still arise for the electricity already purchased and the electricity seller will incur costs,” says Oksanen in Oomi's statement.

Competitive– and the Finnish Consumer Agency (KKV) has received contacts where consumers have told them that another electricity seller has proposed a fake move to change the contract, says a special expert Matias Kinnunen.

“It's probably not a good situation from the point of view of the electricity companies or the industry, that such proposals would be made by the sellers, but we have received such contacts nonetheless.”

According to Kinnusen, KKV has not issued a policy for terminating the contract on the basis of moving, as situations are always examined on a case-by-case basis.

He cannot say how individual cases have been handled in consumer counseling, but the general practice is to mediate the situation with the consumer and the company. If no solution can be found, the consumer can refer the matter to the Consumer Disputes Board. However, KKV is not aware that the Consumer Disputes Board has given solutions on “fake changes”.

According to Kinnusen, there were a lot of contacts with KKV last year about electricity, especially fixed-term electricity contracts. Most commonly, consumers are looking for ways to get rid of an expensive fixed-term contract or to get its price lower.

KKV is published one based on the settlement practice of the Consumer Disputes Board counterwhich can be used to assess whether a temporary fixed-price electricity contract is unreasonable and whether it is possible to claim compensation from the electricity company.

Kinnunen advises to contact the electricity company if, according to the meter and its instructions, the limit of reasonableness is exceeded. If no agreement can be found, the matter can be taken to the Consumer Disputes Board.

“In the bigger picture, you can think about what this kind of activity says about the customers' situation and these contracts, if this kind of trickery is done with electricity, i.e. the basic commodity.”