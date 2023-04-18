Companies thanks to tax credit can cope with the increases in the cost of electricity. The recent bills decree of the Meloni government extended the energy and gas tax credits for companies also to the second quarter of 2023. The state benefit benefits the partial compensation of the expenses incurred for the purchase of electricity for one’s company, which in the first quarter of 2023 were above 30% compared to its cost quarter of 2019.

Electricity tax credit

The tax credit for the purchase of electricity refers to third and fourth quarter 2022 and ai first two quarters of 2023. The tax credit is intended for companies with a high consumption of electricity first quarter 2023 (net of taxes and any subsidies) have suffered a increase in cost per kWh of more than 30%relating to the same period of the year 2019, i.e. the period prior to covid pandemic.

Energy tax credit for energy-intensive companies

at energy-intensive businesses (pursuant to DM 21 December 2017), i.e. those with a strong electricity consumptionthe state recognizes the 20% of the expenses incurredin the form of a tax credit, for the energy component purchased ed actually used in the second quarter of the year 2023.

Consumption per kW must be higher than 30% compared to 2019 and is calculated on the basis of the average of first quarter 2023 and from net of taxes And of the any subsidies.

Cost of electricity PUN one hour from 2021 to February 2023

The tax credit is also recognized in relation to expenditure for the electricity produced by the companies referred to in the first period and by them self-consumed in the second quarter of 2023. In this case, the increase in the cost per kWh of electricity produced and self-consumed is calculated with reference to the change in the unit price of the fuels purchased and used by the company for the production of the same electricity and the tax credit is determined with regard to conventional price of electricityequal to the average, relating to the second quarter of 2023, of the single national price of electricity.

Energy tax credit for non-energy-intensive companies

The tax credit for the purchase of electricity is also aimed at companies with electricity meters of available power equal to or greater than 4.5 kWother than energy-intensive (“non-energy-intensive”) businesses.

They are recognized as a extraordinary contributionin the form of a tax credit, equal to 10% for the purchase of the energy component, actually used in the second quarter of 2023, if the price of the same, calculated on the basis of the average referring to the first quarter of 2023, net of taxes and any subsidies, has undergone an increase of cost per kWh higher than 30% of the corresponding average price referring to the same quarter of 2019.

Electricity tax credit expiry

The tax credits for the purchase of electricity can be used in compensation, without applying the “ordinary” annual limits, within the 31 December 2023. The tax credits accrued do not contribute to the formation of income of the company nor of the IRAP taxable base, are not relevant for the purposes of the deductibility ratio of interest expense, expenses and other negative income components.

Electricity meter

I am combinable with other discounts concerning the same costs, provided that the accumulation does not cause the cost incurred to be exceeded. Finally, the credits are transferableexclusively in full, to other subjects, with the possibility of two more sales only if made in favor of “qualified” subjects (banks and financial intermediaries, companies belonging to a banking group, insurance companies authorized to operate in Italy).

Electricity tax credit

PERIOD CREDIT EXPIRATION SECOND QUARTER 2023 Energy-intensive companies – 20% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component in the second quarter of 2023 By 31 December 2023: – use in offsetting in F24 – transfer of credits, exclusively in full, to other parties, with the possibility of two further transfers only if carried out in favor of “qualified” parties (banks and financial intermediaries, companies belonging to a banking group, insurance companies authorized to operate in Italy). Non-energy-intensive companies – 10% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component in the second quarter of 2023 Gas companies – 20% of the expenditure incurred for the natural gas component in the second quarter of 2023 Non-gas companies – 20% of the expenditure incurred for the natural gas component in the second quarter of 2023 Electricity tax credit

Tax credit deadlines for energy-intensive companies

PERIOD NORM CREDIT EXPIRATION III quarter 2022 Legislative Decree no. 115/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid bis) 25% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6968” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7728” October – November 2022 Legislative Decree no. 144/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid ter) 40% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6983” – in case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7733” December 2022 Legislative Decree no. 176/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid quater) 40% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6993” – in case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7742” 1st quarter 2023 Law n. 197/2022 (2023 Budget law) 45% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 31 December 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “7010” – in case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7746” 2nd quarter 2023 Legislative Decree no. 34/2023 (DL Bills) 20% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 31 December 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “…” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “…” Tax credit deadlines for energy-intensive companies

Tax credit deadlines for non-energy-intensive companies

PERIOD NORM CREDIT EXPIRATION III quarter 2022 Legislative Decree no. 115/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid bis) 25% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6970” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7730” October – November 2022 Legislative Decree no. 144/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid ter) 30% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6985” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7735” December 2022 Legislative Decree no. 176/2022 (Legislative Decree Aid quater) 30% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 30 September 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “6995” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7744” 1st quarter 2023 Law n. 197/2022 (2023 Budget law) 35% of the expenditure incurred for the electricity component By 31 December 2023 – use in compensation in F24: tax code “7011” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “7747” 2nd quarter 2023 Legislative Decree no. 34/2023 (DL Bills) 10% of the expense incurred for the electricity component By 31 December 2023: – use in compensation in F24: tax code “…” – In case of transfer, use in compensation in F24 by the transferees: tax code “…” Tax credit deadlines for non-energy-intensive companies

