Electricity | Survey: Exchange electricity is already used by almost every third Finn

According to a recent survey, the number of exchange electricity contracts has doubled during this year.

According to a survey conducted by the electricity sales company Nordic Green Energy's Taloustuikmaus, 29 percent of Finns currently have a stock exchange electricity contract.

At the end of last year, the share of exchange electricity contracts was 14 percent of all retail electricity contracts, according to data collected by the Energy Agency. The share increased by more than four percentage points from the previous year.

The figure in the study is surprisingly high, but a similar development can be observed in the use of the grid company Fingrid's Hourly Price application.

The popularity of the application started to rise in the autumn of last year, and since then the number of users of the application has almost doubled, Fingrid said in September.

Users of exchange electricity can be estimated to use Fingrid or some other application for monitoring the price of exchange electricity.

Norwegian CEO of Nordic Green Energy, part of the Elmera Group Kenneth Kastrén says that the demand for exchange contracts has clearly increased since last winter's energy crisis.

“The energy crisis has taught consumers. Electricity products with a completely fixed price are expensive because the electricity sellers have to put some kind of risk factor in their prices. These market costs can be multiple, and they are of course baked into the prices,” says Kastrén.

Last winter, the prices of fixed-price electricity contracts quickly rose very high due to the uncertainty of the electricity market, and many electricity sellers stopped selling fixed-price contracts. Nordic Green Energy gave up offering fixed contracts to consumers even before the energy crisis in early 2022.

Fixed-price contracts are even more expensive than normal exchange electricity contracts, because the protection costs.

Kastrén predicts that the contract structure of the Finnish electricity market will, in the long term, become similar to that of the other Nordic countries.

In Sweden, the share of exchange-traded electricity contracts was around 50 percent at the beginning of 2019 and had risen to more than 65 percent in August, according to the Swedish Energy Authority's energy industry news service For Montel News in October. In Norway, the share has long been more than 90 percent.

“Fixed-price electricity contracts are a Finnish oddity. Finland is following the other Nordic countries,” says Kastrén.

Economic research according to the study, the share of temporary or indefinite fixed-price contracts is now 57 percent. A year ago, according to the Energy Agency, the share was 86 percent.

When the respondents were asked what kind of contract they would choose if they were now about to change their contract, 49 percent, or just under half, would choose a fixed-price fixed-term or indefinite contract.

During this year, electricity sellers introduced so-called hybrid contracts, where part of the price is fixed and part is formed based on the time of use and consumption.

Consumers don't seem to be very enthusiastic about marketed hybrid contracts. According to the study, their share is currently three percent.

Nordic Green Energy's Kastrén says that the growing popularity of exchange contracts is good for the Finnish electricity market.

“If electricity use can be directed to hours when there is not a lot of consumption, the price spikes will even out,” says Kastrén.

The Energy Agency publishes official statistics on developments in electricity contract types every year with a delay of months. The statistics are based on data collected from electricity retailers.

Nearly 2,500 Finns between the ages of 15 and 79 living in mainland Finland responded to Taloustukkimas' survey. The data is weighted according to gender, age and place of residence to match the population distribution.