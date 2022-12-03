In the settlements of the Novokakhovka district, specialists completely restored the supply of electricity, which was interrupted due to shelling by Ukrainian troops. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, in the administration of Nova Kakhovka.

“As of December 3, electricity has been restored in all settlements of the district after intensive mortar and artillery shelling, and residents also have gas and water. Mobile communications and the Internet are working, ”the message in the Telegram channel says.

The administration added that the city boiler house continues to operate in Nova Kakhovka, from where heat is supplied to socially significant facilities. It is noted that the day before the city received a new batch of coal to supply low-income residents of the district.

On the night of November 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS at Nova Kakhovka. The air defense system shot down all the missiles.

Prior to that, on November 27, as a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants in Nova Kakhovka, a woman was killed and a man was wounded. In addition, several five-story houses were damaged by shelling.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

