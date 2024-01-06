Electricity | Sunday's figures were published: The price of exchange electricity drops significantly

Friday's wild price spike caused, for example, thousands of customers of the energy company Helen to change their exchange electricity contract to another type of contract.

6.1. 13:54 | Updated 6.1. 15:09

Exchange electricity the price continues to fall on Sunday after Friday's high prices. On Sunday, electricity costs an average of 11.8 cents per kilowatt hour on the electricity exchange Nordpool, including taxes. Electricity is exceptionally expensive at 2 o'clock on the night before Sunday, when the price is around 16 cents per kilowatt hour.

The decreasing price will be explained on Sunday strongly growing wind power production.

On Saturday, the daily average price is about 20.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday stock exchange electricity cost a record 1.1 euros per kilowatt hour on average. At its highest, the price rose to 2.35 euros.

A huge price spike caused, for example, thousands of customers of the energy company Helen to change their exchange electricity contract to another type of contract.

In December, the average price of electricity on the stock market was about 9.5 cents, and for the whole of last year it was about seven cents per kilowatt hour. The average price for the first week of the new year will rise to around 30 cents per kilowatt hour. Without Friday's exceptional price, the average price at the beginning of the year is just under 17 cents per kilowatt hour.