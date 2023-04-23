The wound healing can be a long and painful processspecially for diabetic patients and elderly who often suffer from chronic injuries.

Fortunately, a team of researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and the University of Freiburg in Germany have developed an innovative method that could speed up the healing process up to three times faster than traditional methods.

The method is based on the stimulation with electric fieldswhich have been shown to guide skin cells in a specific direction.

The researchers found that applying an appropriate electrical field to the wounds accelerated the healing process. In experimental models of artificial skin, they were able to verify that healing was three times faster in electrically stimulated wounds than in non-electrically stimulated ones.

This method is particularly exciting for diabetic patients, since chronic wounds can be a serious problem for them.

In fact, one in 11 adults currently has some form of diabetes, according to the WHO and the International Diabetes Federation. The researchers looked at wounds in experimental models of diabetes and investigated whether their method could be effective even in such cases.

They found that although the wounds in the experimental models of diabetes took longer to heal, electrical stimulation helped significantly speed up the healing process.

The researchers are now working on developing products that can generate enough electric field strength and stimulate in the right way for each individual.

They want to develop a concept to be able to ‘scan’ wounds and adapt the stimulation depending on the individual wound. This personalized approach could be the key to helping people with slow healing wounds in the future.

“Chronic wounds are a huge societal problem that we don’t hear much about. Our discovery of a method that can heal wounds, up to three times faster, could be a game changer for diabetics and the elderly,” says Professor Maria Asplund, project manager.

“We are convinced that this is the key to effectively help people with slow-healing wounds in the future.”