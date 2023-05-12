Electricity | Solar power already lowers the price of electricity in Finland during the day

According to Fingrid’s expert, the effect of solar power can already be seen in the price of electricity, but it is difficult to say what is the share of Finnish solar power in the price effect.

Solar power production in Finland has grown strongly in recent years, and the pace is only expected to accelerate by the end of the decade.

Even now, the production of solar power lowers the price of electricity in Finland during the day.

Head of strategic network planning at grid company Fingrid Mikko Heikkilä states that basically all electricity supply affects its price.

He confirms that, for example, on the weekend, when electricity consumption is lower than on a normal weekday, the price of electricity can drop very low during the sunny midday hours.

However, Heikkilä points out that Finland is part of the European electricity market. For this reason, the price of electricity in Finland is also affected by the production of solar power in, for example, Sweden and Germany, where the capacity of solar power is significantly greater than in Finland.

“In general, the effect of solar power is already strongly visible in the price of electricity here as well, but it is difficult to say exactly what the share of Finnish solar power is.”

Fingrid tells on their website in real time about the state of Finland’s electricity system and electricity production in different forms of production.

On Friday afternoon, Fingrid estimated the electricity production of solar power to be just under 450 megawatts. According to Fingrid’s website, Tuulivoima’s electricity production was more than double, around 930 megawatts.

In total, electricity was produced with a power of just under 8,150 megawatts, which means that the share of solar power in the electricity produced in Finland was estimated at a good five percent at the time of the review.

Like wind power, the production of solar electricity is strongly dependent on the season and weather conditions. Solar power production is concentrated during the day in the spring and summer season. According to Heikkilä, the share of solar power in Finland’s electricity production for the whole year is currently less than one percent.

“At the moment, for example, that approximately 450 megawatts is already close to, for example, one nuclear power unit in Loviisa. That is, on a sunny day, there is enough electricity for one medium-sized nuclear reactor. Instantaneous production is therefore starting to be quite significant at the national level,” says Heikkilä.

Solar powered the amount of electricity produced is currently only an estimate in Fingrid’s data, because at least for the time being, the majority of solar power production is small-scale household production, and according to Fingrid, solar power measurements are not exactly available.

The situation is expected to change in the future. According to Heikkilä, the capacity of currently installed solar power in Finland is about 700 megawatts.

Heikkilä says that Fingrid has recently made the first connection agreements for grid-level industrial solar power production.

“The interest in building solar power is huge. We have various project blanks and connection inquiries for more than 60,000 megawatts. It’s a really huge amount and it’s clear that not all projects will come to fruition, but the interest is clear.”

Fingrid currently estimates that by the end of the current decade, the production capacity of solar power would be up to 7,000 megawatts.

According to Heikkilä, at the same time, Finland’s wind power capacity will also grow significantly, and so will the demand for electricity. Fingrid currently estimates that the share of solar power in Finland’s annual electricity production would be around five percent at the end of the decade.

“Production is strongly focused on the spring and summer season, so that’s when it is [osuus] is significantly larger. Yes, solar power will become a significant form of production in Finland as well.”