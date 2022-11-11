Electricity | Should laundry or even vacuuming be postponed to the night? The calculator shows how much savings can be accumulated

HS’s calculator helps you figure out how much you can save by moving the use of electrical appliances away from the most expensive peak hours of electricity consumption.

Energy Agency is urged all Finnish homes to shift electricity consumption on weekdays away from the busiest hours of electricity use, i.e. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will support the sufficiency of electricity in the coming winter and aim to avoid interruptions in electricity distribution.

Since the price of electricity on the exchange is determined by supply and demand, in exchange electricity economies, electric energy is usually the most expensive during the “peak hours” of the morning and evening. Correspondingly, at night it is the cheapest.

If you want to schedule your own electricity use in advance, you can follow the spot prices of electricity for the coming hours, for example, from Fingrid’s application or HS’s electricity price graphics.

At the largest some Finns still have a fixed-price electricity contract, in which case the timing of electricity use is irrelevant from the point of view of their own bill.

At the moment, however, the popularity of exchange-traded electricity is growing rapidly, because other types of contracts are considerably more expensive. Many electricity companies do not even offer anything other than exchange electricity to new customers.

If a person using exchange electricity does not want to watch the electricity price trend every day, scheduling the use of certain devices systematically, for example at night, can be profitable.

Under HS The calculator helps you figure out how much you can save by moving the use of electrical appliances away from the most expensive hours of electricity consumption. The default of the calculator is the average price of electricity at different times in October.

The most expensive peak hours in October were from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, when the price of electricity, including taxes, was an average of 19.12 cents per kilowatt hour. During the day between 11 am and 5 pm, electricity cost an average of 16.41 cents per kilowatt hour in October. In the cheapest hours of the night between 11pm and 5am, electricity cost an average of 7.09 euros per kilowatt hour. The calculator’s average prices include both weekdays and weekends.

The counter shows that it is difficult to achieve significant savings by scheduling, for example, vacuuming or even oven use.

On the other hand, the timing of taking a sauna and especially charging an electric car is already more important. Even a household that does a lot of laundry and possibly still uses a dryer can get significant savings by scheduling its laundry.

In October exchange electricity was relatively inexpensive. It is likely that the price will increase in the cold winter months. Then by timing the use of high-consuming devices, you can get bigger savings.

In the big picture, it’s a kind of talcum powder: if the spikes in electricity consumption can be smoothed out, there will be more electricity throughout the day even on cold winter days. At the same time, it also has a lowering effect on the price level of electricity.

