Forum that brings together associations released a letter in which it says against “jabutis” amendments to Bill 414/2021

FASE (Forum of Electric Sector Associations) released a letter this Friday (29.Apr.2022) in defense of the approval of the Bill 414/2021which establishes the opening of the free energy market.

Environment is of total freedom of negotiation between the parties — consumers and energy traders. It is different from the so-called captive or regulated market, in which most consumers are obliged to be served by the distributor holding the local concession.

In the statement, the associations also state that they see the possibility of including the so-called “tortoises” (name given to amendments that are foreign to the theme of the bill), including funds for the construction of gas pipelines —the so-called Brasduto— to meet the needs of thermoelectric plants determined by the Eletrobras Law and the postponement of contracts for diesel and oil-fired thermoelectric plants fuel.

read the intact of the letter (168 KB).

The bill has already passed the Senate and needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The electricity sector expected the vote to be held in the first quarter of this year, but disagreements between deputies have postponed the vote. THE Power 360 found that these differences are mainly related to the “tortoises”.

According to the calculation of Power 360the amendment related to the gas pipelines would differ from the failed attempt made in October, in the voting report of the MP 1055/2021, the so-called PM of the water crisis. At that time, the amendment proposed that the gas pipelines be remunerated by a charge in the transmission tariff for all consumers. Now, the possibility negotiated behind the scenes is that these resources come from a PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo SA) fund – the state-owned company that manages the production sharing contracts and the commercialization of Union oil.

For Mário Menel, president of FASE, even if the costs come out of the energy tariff, the gas pipelines, in practice, will be financed by the taxpayer.

“And there is not a single study that shows what the benefits are. If you say: thermals are necessary. As a connoisseur of the electrical sector, I say yes. We need thermals, but in certain places. Is it worth putting thermal plants in Pará, for example? It’s no use. Because you will put it there and there will be costs to bring the energy to Rio or São Paulo“, said Mario.

There are experts, however, who disagree with this assessment. In an article published in Power 360, Adriano Pires, director of the CBIE (Brazilian Center for Infrastructure), states that if the thermoelectric plants established by the Eletrobras Law were implemented after the 2014 water crisis, the 2021 water crisis would not have existed and the loans to distributors would not have been necessary. Consequently, there would be no tariff increases.

Adriano refers to the ability of gas-fired thermoelectric plants to contribute to the recovery of hydroelectric plant reservoir levels, considering the historic reductions in rainfall, year after year, and a possible new water shortage.

The possible amendment to extend the contracts for oil thermoelectric plants, signed in 2006 and 2007, has the potential to raise energy tariffs in the coming years, according to Mário Menel. The amendment would propose the renewal of these contracts for another 15 years.

“We have cheaper thermal plants than those with contracts worth R$ 1,000 per MWh. We expect that from next year we will have a significant reduction in these contracts. If a tortoise comes to the contrary, it will increase the cost from now on”said Menel.

According to the most recent report of PL 414/2021, authored by federal deputy Fernando Coelho Filho (União Brasil-PE), the schedule for the full opening of the free market must be implemented within 42 months of the project’s sanction.

The text awaits consideration by a mixed committee in the Chamber, but the Power 360 found that, if an urgent request is approved, the matter can be voted on directly in the plenary.