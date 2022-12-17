Zelensky added in a video clip: “Repair work continues without interruption after Friday’s terrorist attack. Of course, a lot of efforts are needed to stabilize the system.”

He explained, “There are problems with the heating supply. There are big problems with the water supply,” noting that Kyiv, Venice and Lviv are the cities in the most difficult situation.

The situation in Kyiv

• The capital resumed basic services on Saturday, after the latest wave of Russian airstrikes targeting critical infrastructure, as residents in the fog-shrouded city moved around and prepared for the holiday season amid uncertainty.

• Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a quarter of the capital is still without heating, but the city’s metro network has returned to service, and the water supply has been reconnected to all residents by Saturday morning.

• Klitschko wrote on the “Telegram” application, that “only about a third of the city is still without electricity, but periodic outages will continue to be applied in emergency situations to save energy because the electricity deficit is large.”

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles into Ukraine on Friday, in one of the largest bombing raids since the offensive began in February, triggering emergency power outages nationwide.

Earlier in December, Klitschko warned of an “end of the world” scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, but also said there was no need yet to evacuate people.

“We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he told Reuters on December 7.

In a dark winter haze on Saturday, officials reopened a famous footbridge damaged during an earlier air raid, and put up a smaller-than-usual Christmas tree in a central square.

The vast space in front of the centuries-old Saint Sophia Cathedral is traditionally decorated with a giant evergreen tree at Christmas, but this year officials chose a 12-meter artificial tree decorated with energy-saving lights powered by a generator.

Klitschko said donors and companies had paid for the tree, announcing that no public celebrations would be held.