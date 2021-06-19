Those things weigh 40,000 kilos each, they don’t just go around”, says Eefje van Gorp, spokesperson for TenneT. Van Gorp assures that the masts ‘can really take something’. “I spoke to a meteorologist and he spoke of a mini-hurricane around Oosterwolde, with wind speeds of 200 kilometers per hour. The masts are really as robust as the plague, but this was a unique storm.”

The spokesperson for TenneT says that the consequences of the fallen high-voltage pylons are fortunately limited. That way no one was left without power. How is that possible? “The Netherlands is set up in such a way that the high-voltage cables are laid in rings. Almost every place in the Netherlands receives power from both sides. If one line is lost, the current can continue to come from the other side. The distribution station in Dronten now receives power from Lelystad and Hattem from Apeldoorn.”