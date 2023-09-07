Electricity production | Minister Mykkänen: More nuclear power, domestic electricity production to be doubled

The government plans to increase domestic electricity production by making licensing easier. The end result would be one combined authority decision and one possibility of appeal.

Government will start projects already in the fall, the aim of which is to double Finland’s domestic electricity production from the current level, promises the Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) in the bulletin.

“Our goal is to double domestic electricity production, which is a prerequisite for clean industrial growth,” says Mykkänen, according to the release.

According to the press release, the government intends to speed up investments in wind and solar power and also have a positive attitude towards new nuclear power projects.

“We also want more nuclear power in Finland. We need more reliable basic power for the needs of an electrifying society and industry. The government will speed up the reform of the Nuclear Energy Act and undertakes to accept all license-in-principle applications that meet the criteria, where the backgrounds of the applicants are acceptable from the point of view of national security”, Mykkänen promises in the press release.

Onshore wind power is born in Finland in accordance with market conditions, still rapidly. In marine wind power, the government promises to gain a competitive advantage in relation to other Baltic Sea countries by drawing up the rules of the game for the sector in the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

Basic Finns demand entries in the government program, in which restrictions and new obligations are also placed on wind power “to ensure fairness”. They are described in the government program like this.

“Comprehensive introduction of the demolition and restoration obligation (including a fund), participation of wind power operators in taking care of regulating power through their own production or by participating in the capacity mechanism, calculating the EIA limit to cover all industrial projects and strengthening the landscape assessment, raising compensation for the redemption of power corridors, and defining and implementing national distance rules.”

However, Minister Mykkänen does not mention these requirements in his press release, but emphasizes the facilitation of the permit. The release also hardly mentions the possible negative environmental effects of green transition investments. In the case of solar power, it is stated that solar power areas are adapted to other area use and the environment with “planning and building permits”.

However, the government’s main idea is to speed up the permit process.

According to Mykkänen, there is a “one-stop model” planned, where investors could apply for permits “along one route and user-oriented”.

“The goal is that, by combining the permit procedures, the application basically leads to one official decision and one possibility of appeal,” the announcement reads.