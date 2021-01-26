Electricity prices Government’s ‘significant impact’ proposal to curb electricity transmission prices on Thursday

The draft law amending the Electricity Market Act to curb the rise in transmission prices, which had already been the subject of government statements, has been postponed since the beginning of the year.

Government According to STT, a proposal to curb increases in electricity transmission prices is going to a Government session on Thursday. The presentation is characterized as having significant effects. After the Government session, a press conference on the proposal will be held here.

The draft law amending the Electricity Market Act to curb the rise in transmission prices, which had already been the subject of government statements, has been postponed since the beginning of the year.

The draft opinion included, among other things, tightening the annual price increase ceiling of 15% to 12.5%. The threshold in the presentation on Thursday is known to be lowering even lower, but it must be proportionate to the other means by which the increases are being smoked.

The purpose of the law is to provide the Finnish Energy Agency with new tools that can be used to influence the increase in transmission prices.

The citizens’ initiative pushing for reasonable electricity transmission prices was handed over to Parliament last Thursday. Among other things, the initiative calls for an annual ceiling of 5% for increases in transmission charges.