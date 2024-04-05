What major power consumers have been saying for months has now been substantiated in a striking report. Electricity costs for large industrial companies in countries such as Germany, France and Belgium are between 15 and 66 percent lower than in the Netherlands. This is evident from a study by E-Bridge on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.

In recent months, many complaints have been heard from the industry about high electricity prices in the Netherlands compared to neighboring countries. Steel factory Tata Steel and zinc factory Nyrstar, among others, spoke out about this. They pointed out that in many neighboring countries there are several regulations that keep electricity costs low for large industrial companies. In the Netherlands, these, such as the Volume Correction Scheme and the Indirect Cost Compensation (IKC), have recently been abolished.

At the same time, network costs have increased significantly, which, according to industrial companies in neighboring countries, is not the case. In the Netherlands, companies contribute to the expansion and maintenance of the power grid through this tax. Because significant investments are required here, network costs have also increased. Nyrstar zinc factory has been shut down for months, and explicitly points out all these factors. Sister factories of the group in Belgium and France are running.

The E-Bridge report confirms that Dutch companies face a competitive disadvantage

The E-Bridge report now largely confirms that Dutch companies face a competitive disadvantage. Large consumers received a discount on network rates via the Volume Correction Scheme. At the IKC, companies that purchased a lot of electricity were compensated to prevent them from, for example, moving their production to countries where electricity is cheaper but generated less cleanly.

The government abolished both, partly because of the high costs. But the consequences of this for companies are major, according to the report. Because network costs in the Netherlands have also risen sharply, Dutch companies in some cases pay 39 to 63 euros per megawatt hour more than in neighboring countries.

Sustainability

In an accompanying letter to Parliament, outgoing ministers Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs, VVD) and Rob Jetten (Energy and Climate, D66) point out that the conclusions are not only bad for the competitive position of companies, but also for making the Netherlands more sustainable. For some companies, electrification is actually a way to reduce their emissions. But if electricity prices are high, this may actually mean that they postpone this.

Adriaansens and Jetten write to the House of Representatives that they are currently looking at various solutions. They mainly focus on reducing network costs for companies. These can, for example, be paid from 'general funds'. A study should start this spring into other ways to finance the expansion of the electricity grid.