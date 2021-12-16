Electricity prices “As if gasoline cost ten liters,” says Tero Juntti, who grows cucumbers – the price of electricity can already be seen at the store’s vegetable counter

In greenhouses the sharp rise in the price of electricity is poison, but the majority of farmers in the sector also have the means to alleviate the situation; significantly.

Growing cucumbers and tomatoes Tero Juntti runs his business in Kaarina, which has two hectares of arable land under glass. The crop does not produce anything without electricity in winter.

“There was little such a historical situation behind the tree. In Finland, the price of electricity has even been higher than elsewhere in the Nordic countries, ”he says.

“The situation is a bit like if gasoline cost ten liters.”

But fortunately, the price of electricity can be protected, and according to Juntin, the majority of Finnish greenhouse entrepreneurs have done so. This means that a certain pre-agreed price is paid for the electricity.

“We have most of our electricity protected, and it will also be protected for a few years to come,” he says.

Cucumbers rest for five to six hours a day, when not all the lights are kept on.

But since not all electricity is available, December will be a difficult month for Junt. He does not want to specify how much he will pay for his electricity. The amount is “significant”.

“November was still ok, but there were really expensive hours around Independence Day, and the whole of December has been challenging.”

Expensive of course, electricity is also visible at the vegetable counters in the shops, although cucumbers are well available.

“For example, if a producer stops or takes a break, it is immediately reflected in supply, which can raise prices,” says Purchasing and Sales Manager. Liisa Eronen From Kesko.

“We live in prices on a weekly basis, and there can be big fluctuations between years. For example, the price of a throat is really much higher now than it was a year ago. ”

Cucumbers and tomatoes from Junti’s garden are mainly eaten in southwestern Finland. December is a time when the lights in greenhouses can’t really be turned off, because even outside light is not available for very many hours.

“If cultivated, then cultivated properly. Production conditions must be in order. If we even lived in March, there would be more natural light. Now there is no such option. ”

Right now, electricity consumption is at its peak in greenhouses, but the figures for the whole year show a completely different situation: according to the Natural Resources Center, 65 per cent of the energy in greenhouses comes from the sun and only 13 per cent from electricity.

But there are ways, and it has been before. The throat also needs rest, and then no electric lights are needed, ie in practice a hybrid lighting system consisting of high-pressure sodium lamps and LED lights.

The throat is about five hours a night. It starts in the afternoon or early evening, when people use the most electricity and when electricity is also the most expensive. The throat day, on the other hand, sometimes begins at nine and ten in the evening, when electricity consumption and price decrease, and continues throughout the night.

“Cucumbers need rest, as do people. Then the plant will not connect. With tomatoes, the night lasts a little longer, seven to eight hours. The plant does not last a long day or it wilts. ”

If the price of electricity is right, your throat and tomato night can be extended by an hour, for example. It is already visible on the electricity bill.

Second The optimization tool is that most Finnish greenhouses belong to a frequency-controlled usage reserve.

It is an agreement with the transmission system operator Fingrid and a system to balance consumption peaks. The company can thus remotely regulate the use of electricity at Juntti’s farm in Kaarina, for example, but Juntti receives compensation for this.

“There have been situations where a Swedish nuclear power plant is falling off the grid, so it’s a few seconds that some of the lights in the Finnish greenhouse go out.”

“It’s a good deal. A win-win situation for both. ”

And there are other ways to save energy in greenhouses. The junta farm uses, for example, waste heat recovery with a heat pump and special energy curtains inside which the entire greenhouse is wrapped. It saves on heating.

“But there has been a serious disruption in Finland. Electricity is a basic commodity that everyone needs, and when its price bounces around, it is serious. It is hoped that Olkiluoto Trio will start operating soon, ”says Juntti.