Electricity price | With the electricity consumption of Selänte’s house, you could fry tons of ham and take saunas for months

Teemu Selänte’s Kirkkonummen local car consumes a huge amount of energy even when empty.

Teemu Selänne said on Tuesday on social media that he had a 4,420 euro electricity bill, on top of which there was another 814 euro electricity transfer fee.

Selänne published screenshots of his invoices on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Selänte, the bills are from a 600-square-meter villa he owns in Kirkkonummi, which has, among other things, a swimming pool and jacuzzi. Selänne communicated that the pools have been emptied, the sauna has not been used, and the basic temperature in the house is only maintained at 15 degrees.

Vattenfal’s energy expert Malkus Lindroos previously estimated that the figures refer to the consumption of 13,000–14,000 kilowatt hours per month in the Selänte house. Selänne has confirmed the assessment on Twitter.

“There is something wrong in that house, if this is not really about, for example, Caruna’s three-month bill,” Lindroos said.

Let’s take it for consideration, figure 14,000 kilowatt hours. What all could be done with such a large electricity consumption?

Let’s start with the sauna. Stove manufacturer Harvian according to a larger 8 kilowatt electric stove consumes approximately 5–7 kilowatt hours during the heating hour and 4–6 kilowatt hours during the sauna hour.

Let’s take six kilowatt hours as an average. Selänte’s monthly consumption is equivalent to three large electric stoves being on continuously for a month.

(One stove consumes 6 kWh per hour, 144 kWh per day and 4,320 kWh per 30-day month.)

Let’s move on then to the Christmas table. According to HK frying a five-kilogram ham in a 120-degree convection oven takes about three kilowatt hours of electricity. About 4,670 Christmas hams could be fried with the electricity consumption of the last month – that is, about 23 tons of ham.

What would happen in the utility room? According to Vattenfall the washing machine uses a maximum of 0.8 kilowatt hours per wash cycle with a 40 degree program. Slänne could therefore wash 17,500 machine loads per month, which makes about 580 machine loads per day. If the program lasts for two hours, approximately 48 continuously running washing machines would be needed for the daily amount of washing.

What about the living room? According to Vattenfall, a 42- to 46-inch plasma television consumes approximately 0.35 kilowatt hours per hour. Selänte could thus have 56 plasma TVs open 24/7 for a month.

Finally, a little gardening. According to Lumme energy an electric lawnmower consumes two kilowatt hours of energy per hour. Selänne could use about 10 lawnmowers in the yard of his Kirkkonummi home around the clock for a month.

