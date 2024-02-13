Electricity price | The recipient of a fixed-term electricity contract pays the seller at least a 65 percent “risk premium” – what is it based on?

According to Helen's manager, the risk premiums for fixed-term contracts have increased as the electricity price fluctuates. In the sale of electricity, the seller bears the risk of the price and consumption on behalf of the customer.

Power the stock exchange price has been high again in recent days and many consumers are perhaps thinking about different contract options again. At the peak prices at the beginning of January, many already ended up switching to a fixed-term electricity contract.

However, their prices were also high then. Now they have decreased a bit again. On Friday, according to the comparison service of the Energy Agency, the cheapest fully fixed two-year fixed-term contract was obtained from Tamperene Energia at a price of 8.6 cents per kilowatt hour.