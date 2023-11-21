Electricity price | The price of electricity will collapse on Wednesday – The graphic shows the situation

The average price of exchange electricity, including VAT, on Wednesday was about 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price will drop considerably on Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s extreme prices.

Whereas on Tuesday electricity costs at its most expensive around one euro per kilowatt hour, on Wednesday the tax price of stock exchange electricity rises to a maximum of 11.8 cents per kilowatt hour. The most expensive electricity is immediately after the change of day at night between twelve and one o’clock.

After morning, the price of electricity drops to less than ten cents per kilowatt hour. The price stays below that for the rest of the day.

The lowest price of electricity is late on Wednesday evening. After 11 p.m., exchange electricity costs about 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes.

The daily average price including taxes on Wednesday is about 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The difference to Tuesday is significant. On Tuesday, the taxable average price of stock exchange electricity is 35.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

The decrease in the price of electricity is caused by windy weather. While wind power production is very weak on Tuesday, according to Fingrid’s wind power forecast, wind turbines will start producing electricity on Wednesday.

For example, after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the wind turbines will produce electricity with a power of about 5,300 megawatts, according to the forecast. The total capacity used in the forecast is 6,445 megawatts.