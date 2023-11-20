Electricity price | The price of electricity rises to almost a euro at its highest point – The graphic shows the situation

At its highest price on Tuesday, electricity on the stock market, including taxes, costs 96.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

At its highest price on Tuesday, electricity on the stock market, including taxes, costs 96.4 cents per kilowatt hour. Electricity is most expensive in the afternoon after four o’clock.

The daily average price including taxes is as much as 35.7 cents per kilowatt hour. In November, electricity has so far cost an average of 9.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

In terms of average price, Tuesday is by far the most expensive day of the current year for exchange electricity users. So far, the highest prices have been seen on August 21, when the daily average price was 30.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

The last time the price of electricity on the stock exchange was higher was on December 16, 2022. At that time, the daily average price including taxes was 48.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity is at its cheapest on Tuesday in the morning hours. After three o’clock, electricity costs a generous 11 cents per kilowatt-hour including taxes, but at six the price rises to more than 22 cents per kilowatt-hour.

After seven o’clock in the morning, the price of electricity rises to more than 60 cents per kilowatt hour.

Power the price will be increased on Tuesday at least by the small amount of wind power production and the interruption of the electricity production of the third unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant.

The electricity production of Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) was interrupted on Sunday evening due to a fault detected in the turbine plant. OL3 covers about 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs.

Energy service company Väreen portfolio manager Risto Kinnunen told HS on Monday that the decrease in Olkiluoto 3’s production will have a “very significant” effect on the price of electricity on the exchange.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is responsible for the nuclear power plant, said in its press release on Monday afternoon that the cause of the failure was revealed to be a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system.

After the repairs, inspections and tests will still be carried out at the facility, TVO said in its press release. According to TVO’s current estimate, electricity production in Olkiluoto’s triple unit will start again at noon on Tuesday, November 21.

OL3’s problems were timed at a bad time in terms of weather. For Tuesday, it is predicted to be quite cold in Finland.

At the same time, according to the wind power forecast of the grid company Fingrid, Finland’s wind turbines will produce only a little electricity on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, the production power of the wind turbines will reach a maximum of 700 megawatts on Tuesday morning. On average, wind turbines produce electricity with a power of more than 300 megawatts on Tuesday. The power is really low, as the total capacity used in the wind power forecast is 6,445 megawatts.

Kinnunen estimated in an interview with HS on Monday morning that already on Wednesday the price of stock electricity will drop, because in addition to the start-up of Olkiluoto 3, there will be a few more windy days.

“According to the forecast, 5,000 megawatts of wind power will be produced on Wednesday and Thursday, so it will also push down the price of electricity.”

Windless and colder weather is expected from the end of the week, and then users of exchange electricity should again monitor the fluctuation of hourly prices.