Electricity price | The price of electricity collapsed at 3 p.m., consumption immediately hit the highest level of the year

The price of electricity collapsed after 3 p.m. to negative 50 cents. The reason is an incorrect sales offer made by a Norwegian company.

Power consumption started to increase on Friday at 3 pm, when the hourly price of electricity fell to -50 cents per kilowatt hour. Electricity is so cheap that even with the transfer price, using electricity generates pure profit for the consumer.

As late as 2:45 p.m., electricity was consumed in Finland at an output of 11,860 megawatts. At 15:22, consumption had already increased to 12,524 megawatts, or more than 660 megawatts.

At 4 p.m., electricity consumption continued to increase. At that time, consumption was already 12,728 megawatts. At 16:37, consumption had already risen to more than 13,000 megawatts.

Electricity consumption immediately rose to the highest level of the year. Prior to this, consumption this year has been at its highest in one hour at 12,316 megawatts. The previous record was early Wednesday evening.

The grid company Fingrid has still urged consumers to moderate the use of electricity so that the system does not run into problems.

Correction at 3:30 p.m.: Corrected graphics times for Finnish time.