Electricity price | The phantom offer threw the market into chaos, but at the same time a more serious problem was revealed

The Norwegian Kinect Energy’s incorrect electricity offer threw the Finnish electricity market into chaos a little over a week ago. The situation has raised several questions about market functioning and risk management.

Electronic exchange To Nordpool’s website appeared on Thursday 23 November at 14:29 Finnish time message: Kinect’s internal system error has resulted in Kinect Energy sending the wrong offer to Finland on November 24. Kinect has sold an average of 5,787 megawatts from one hour to the next on the 24th.

It was so called urgent market message i.e. UMM, urgent market message. In the field, they are just called ummies. Electricity market operators send alerts when something unusual happens, i.e. a power plant breaks down or is under maintenance.

Thursday’s jams shone with urgency and urgency. There were several typos in the short English message. At the end of the message, the company said it was looking for a solution to the extreme situation.

Already before the message was published, the electricity market was in shock. When the electricity spot prices for Friday were published, it was seen that the price on the Finnish market fell to -500 euros per megawatt hour starting at 3 p.m. It is the technical lower limit of the spot market, which has never been approached before. Now something was terribly wrong.

There were known monetary losses, but the incorrect offer also created a much more serious problem. When Kinect Energy offered Finland 5,787 megawatts of electricity, which it didn’t really have, it displaced the offers of Finnish electricity producers from the market by the same amount.

Based on Thursday’s auction, a large part of Finland’s adjustable electricity production threatened to shut down by Friday. Regulated electricity production includes the Olkiluoto triple power plant, part of wind power and hydropower.

Shutting down the power plants would have meant disaster. The electricity would be completely gone.

Mixed electricity exchange Nordpool and grid company Fingrid started to secure the situation. Electricity producers were advised to keep the power plants running and offer electricity to the intraday market on Friday. From there, Kinect Energy could get the electricity it promised. The intraday market is like an electricity aftermarket.

Fingrid also promised to buy electricity if necessary, which it usually does not do on the intraday market. Managing director Jukka Ruusunen describes to HS that Fingrid acted as a “conductor” in the market, bringing together sellers and consumers of electricity. There was close communication between Fingrid and the energy companies’ control rooms throughout Friday.

Incorrect the offer caused an unprecedented situation in the electricity market.

Many lay market observers and HS readers have wondered how it was even possible to form a price in Friday’s market situation. On the other hand, it has been wondered why one offer of just under 5,800 megawatts was able to drive the price to the floor, even though there was much more demand for electricity.

You can get an idea of ​​the market situation by looking at the offer curves published by Nordpool every day. They are deliberately a little vague, so that it would not be easy to distinguish the offers of individual operators.

Below the figure below shows the offer curves for the Finnish region on Friday 24 November. and on a normal day, i.e. Monday 27.11. in the class starting at 5 p.m.

The starting point of the blue curve shows how many offers were given to the Finnish market for that hour without a price limit. The market rules specify that the lowest possible price is -500 euros per megawatt hour, so the vertical axis starts from that point. The technical upper limit is 4,000 euros.

Many readers have wondered in their comments why the starting point is around 12,700 megawatts, even though the amount of electricity provided by Kinect Energy was only 5,800 megawatts.

The Energy Agency the director responsible for the electricity market Antti Paananen explains that even under normal circumstances quite a lot of production is offered to the market without any lower price limit.

Of the nuclear power plants, only the new Olkiluoto 3 can be quickly adjusted in power. All other nuclear power plants, a large part of wind power, district heating plants that produce electricity and heat, and the combined production of electricity and heat in industry often offer their production to the market without a price limit. They are practically forced to do so, because they cannot reduce electricity production, even if the price goes negative.

You can see from Monday’s curves that even then there was more than 6,000 megawatts of unlimited supply.

In windy weather, there is also a lot of wind power supply on the market, for which a price limit of zero has been set. In the curved part of the curve, hydropower’s gradually increasing offers are visible.

There are quite a few price-flexible productions in Finland. In practice, it is hydropower and Fortum’s coal-fired power plant in Meri-Pori, which was still undergoing maintenance on Monday.

“ The reality of the market is not quite so inflexible.

Demand curve on the other hand, tells about the price elasticity of electricity consumption. Monday’s demand curve shows that according to the price, the amount of flexible consumption was around 1,500 megawatts. Industry has machines that are only used in times of cheap electricity. Today, district heating companies also have electric boilers, which are heated when electricity is cheap enough.

The reality of the electricity market is not quite so inflexible, because the supply curves do not include the import or export of electricity. There are a total of approximately 2,700 megawatts of import connections from Sweden to Finland. A 1,000 megawatt cable runs from Finland to Estonia. Through these connections, the Finnish electricity market is constantly equalized with neighboring countries.

Crisis Friday the bid curves still look weird. Kinect Energy’s phantom bid shifted the supply curve so far to the right that it no longer met the demand curve at all.

So, even at the minimum price, electricity was apparently available more than the electricity consumption could be, even if all the machines and boilers were running hot.

According to the Energy Agency’s Paananen, the market has prepared for such a situation as well. The supply curve is simply shifted to the left after the fact.

“So the supply is cut and this is how the curves meet.”

In Friday’s situation, it did not solve the problem but made it worse, because a large part of the supply was based on a mistake.

That’s why the market supervisors and Fingrid, which is responsible for the electricity system, had to intervene in the situation and ask electricity producers to keep their power plants running regardless of the outcome of the spot market.

On the market has been asked how it is possible that such a blatantly incorrect offer got through the electricity exchange. Nordpool, the e-exchange, has a system that should warn about unusual offers.

It even has a name: reasonableness check i.e. reasonableness check. The system tries to detect offers that differ significantly from previous days’ offers and marks them in yellow in the trading tool provided by the exchange. The warning can also be seen at the end of the exchange.

Despite inquiries, Nordpool has not told HS why the system failed to block the offer last Thursday. It has been communicated from Nordpool that the case is taken extremely seriously and that they will also find out how to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

CEO of Nordpool Tom Darell told the energy sector news service for Montel on Wednesday, that the exchange’s system had warned of an incorrect offer, but the warning had not been reacted to as it should have been.

Eventually there was plenty of electricity on Friday, even though the people got excited about the ultra-cheap electricity consumption party. On Friday, you could make a profit by wasting electricity, because the price was 40–45 cents minus even after the transfer price.

The market disruption resulted in a big bill for Kinect Energy, which made the bidding mistake. The American parent company of the group said in a stock exchange release on Monday that it will get a bill of 50-55 million dollars, or about 46-50 million euros, from the phantom offer. The company had to buy electricity at a positive price from the secondary market and sell it to customers at -50 cents.

Finnish exchange electricity sellers also suffered an estimated loss of around four million euros, when super-cheap electricity was consumed more than predicted. It is impossible to even calculate all the multiplier effects for electricity producers or the electricity futures market.

Event has attracted attention in energy circles throughout Europe. Both the authorities, market participants and the stock exchange seem to be clear that something similar must not happen again. Electricity sellers and, on the other hand, trading places that mediate electricity trade must ensure that blatantly incorrect offers do not go through.

This time it was a real accident. In these times of the world, even foreign countries could have an interest in exploiting the vulnerabilities of the electricity market if they are not effectively supported.

Read more: Did the electricity exchange’s alarm system fail when Friday’s ghost offer got through?

Read more: Friday’s electricity chaos caused Finnish sellers of exchange electricity millions in losses

Read more: Finns have to get used to extreme fluctuations in the price of electricity