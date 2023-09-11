Electricity price | Prices have changed again: Electricity is really cheap on Tuesday – the graphic shows the situation

Monday, September 11, 2023
September 11, 2023
On Tuesday, the taxable average price of electricity will fall to 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Power prices will again see a significant turn on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the taxed average price of the day will fall to 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour. On Monday, the price was more than tenfold.

On Tuesday, even at its most expensive, electricity costs only about 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour. On Monday, the price rose to more than 37 cents at its most expensive.

Tuesday’s cheap prices are largely explained by wind power production. According to Fingrid’s forecast, on Tuesday the wind turbines will produce more than 3,000 megawatts of electricity, especially during the morning and night. According to the forecast, the wind turbines will produce electricity even at their lowest power of about 1,200 megawatts.

Also on Monday, wind power explained the expensive prices. On Monday, wind power production was very low.

On Monday, the daily average price is about 13.4 cents per kilowatt hour. Monday’s average price is expensive, because on Saturday electricity cost 0.9 cents per kilowatt hour with taxes and on Sunday 1.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

In September, electricity has so far cost a little more than 6 cents per kilowatt hour. In August, electricity cost an average of 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

