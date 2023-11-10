IThe Siempelkamp foundry in Krefeld produces hand-formed castings, such as rolling units for mechanical engineering works and for large engines that drive ships or power plants. Up to 320 tons in a single casting can be produced in the factory, and the medium-sized company works with a hot melt of 1,400 degrees. The foundry is one of the largest in this country, and when it comes to hand-formed castings, it even describes itself as the world market leader. And production requires a lot of energy.

Bernd Freytag Business correspondent for Rhine-Neckar-Saar based in Mainz.

The medium-sized company with around 400 employees is not satisfied with the federal government’s electricity price package. Managing director Dirk Howe estimates the effect of reduced taxes and duties to be just under one and a half percent of current costs. “Electricity costs around 300 percent more today and the federal government is giving us a generous discount of one percent,” says Howe. That’s around 0.3 cents per kilowatt hour. “That’s not even a drop in the ocean. This is a scam!” says Howe.

“Ultimately ineffective package of measures”

In the German foundry industry, 600 foundries are members of the federal association BDG, which represent around 70,000 employees. They are still important suppliers for vehicle, mechanical and plant engineering, for example. In a global comparison, Germany is no longer as important – similar to steel production – in China alone there is around ten times as much casting capacity as here.

Nevertheless, the companies had hoped to play a role in the transformation of the economy, for example by producing castings for ship engines, which then transport LNG to Europe. Or to be able to compensate for the locational disadvantages of higher labor and energy costs through increased digitalization. Since the energy crisis, however, there has been increasing desperation, and the “bridge electricity price” of a maximum of 6 cents per kilowatt hour that has been demanded for months apparently did not materialize. Entrepreneur







Howe does not believe that the price of electricity will fall quickly due to an accelerated expansion of renewable energies. The government, he says, simply cannot find a common line to reduce electricity prices in the long term and keep them at a competitive level. “Here the state budget is again being burdened with billions of euros in order to implement a package of measures that is ultimately ineffective.”

Growing competition from Russia

For Christopher Profitlich from SKW Nitrogenwerke Piesteritz, the announced electricity price package is “simply a disappointment”. The medium-sized company from the Lutherstadt Wittenberg is one of the largest independent producers of ammonia derivatives such as urea, fertilizers and Adblue in Germany. SKW had already sounded the alarm in the past because of the high proportion of gas costs in production.

The hoped-for reduction in electricity prices did not arrive at SKW, the relief was “virtually zero,” he says, and only the status quo was continued. Profitlich points with great annoyance at the growing competition from Russia of all places. Urea is just gas in a different form, but it can continue to be imported despite all the sanctions and thus finances the Russian arms industry.

—

— (–) Xetra London SE Int. Level 1 Tradegate Stuttgart Switzerland OTC Frankfurt Switzerland OTC Long & Black Switzerland Vienna Switzerland

For detailed view

From January to June alone, urea imports increased by 780 percent. The cheap Russian fertilizers are driving down prices in Germany, but at the same time there is still no relief for domestic producers in terms of electricity and gas. The transformation to sustainable production will not succeed, and in return, Europe will become dependent on countries such as Russia and Iran, even for fertilizers and food production. SKW, which in “normal years” has a turnover of between 500 and 600 million euros with 850 employees, has only been operating one of two plants for months, and utilization fluctuates around 50 percent.







BASF is also skeptical

There is frustration in the energy-intensive chemical industry following the announcement. In the middle of the week, the chemical union IGBCE in Ludwigshafen mobilized 8,000 employees who loudly campaigned in front of the BASF factory gates for an industrial electricity price, which is now likely to be off the table for good. The industry association VCI stated with disappointment that no relief had been achieved. The package of measures does not bring any additional relief that would improve the international competitiveness of its companies. The competitive disadvantage to China and America has not been noticeably reduced.

BASF briefly announced that the details known so far were not yet sufficient to quantify the impact on the group. However, according to initial estimates, the measures would not lead to the electricity price of 6 cents per kilowatt hour demanded by Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).