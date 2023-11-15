Electricity price | On Thursday, the average price of electricity is at its highest since August – The graphic shows the situation

The daily average price of Pörssielectricity after tax has been as expensive as last August as it was on Thursday.

Exchange electricity is again clearly more expensive than the average prices of recent times on Thursday.

The average price of electricity after tax is 16.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday. The last time the one-day average price was higher was at the end of August. On August 25, the taxable average price of electricity was 17.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

The price of electricity is at its lowest early on Thursday between three and five o’clock, when exchange-traded electricity costs a good nine cents per kilowatt-hour including taxes.

After seven o’clock in the morning, the price already rises to about twenty cents per kilowatt hour.

The most expensive electricity is after 5 pm in the afternoon, when electricity costs 24.12 cents per kilowatt hour including taxes.

Thursday high prices are partly explained by low wind power production.

According to Fingrid’s wind power forecast, wind power will produce electricity on Thursday with an average power of 660 megawatts. According to the forecast, for example, at 11 o’clock wind power would produce electricity with a power of about 166 megawatts.

Thursday’s average price is clearly higher than November’s average. Exchange electricity has paid an average of about 7 cents per kilowatt-hour including taxes in November.