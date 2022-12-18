Electricity price | On Sunday, the governing parties could not reach an agreement on the electricity price support model

Last Wednesday, Sdp proposed a price ceiling of 20 cents for electricity, which was started to be prepared quickly. According to the HS, negotiations on the support model will continue on Monday at eight in the morning. Later, all parliamentary parties will be included.

Government parties did not reach an agreement on the new electricity price support model even on Sunday. According to HS information, it was decided to continue the negotiations that started at 3 pm on Sunday at 8 am on Monday.

Sdp took on Wednesday, December 14 highlighted the need to support consumers struggling with large electricity bills with additional measures.

In its initiative, Sdp proposed a ceiling price for electricity of 20 cents per kilowatt hour. The center Mika Lintilän led by the Ministry of Labor and Economy, the ceiling price has been considered both expensive and slow to implement.

Ministers have been concerned that the support models already approved do not sufficiently help consumers struggling with large electricity bills right now. The problem with the price ceiling is that its preparation can take months before the ceiling can be implemented.

However, possible support would already be needed in the winter months. Last week, electricity cost even more than 70 cents at its most expensive.

At the weekend, however, as the weather cooled, the prices fell. Sunday’s tax-free average price on the electricity exchange was 17 cents, and on Monday it was about 19 cents per kilowatt hour.

Read more: Prime Minister Marin on electricity subsidies: “Additional measures are needed”

The ruling parties leaders discussed support opportunities for the first time on Friday. Possible support models have been prepared at the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs over the weekend, and key ministers met on Sunday at 3 pm to discuss the best option.

According to HS’s information, the Minister of Economic Affairs was present Mika Lintilä (central), Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd), Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) and the Minister for Equality Thomas Blomqvist (r).

Cognoscenti have taken care that the new support should not reduce incentives to reduce electricity consumption, which is important for the electricity system.

Costs have also been taken care of. A general price support would be expensive because it would target a very large proportion of electricity users, regardless of consumption.

Already in the fall, the parliament approved three forms of support aimed at consumers. At the beginning of December, the VAT on electricity fell from 24 to ten percent. Next year, exceptionally large electricity bills can be deducted from the tax in the same way as the household deduction. People with very low incomes can apply for similar support from Kela.