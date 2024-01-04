Electricity price | On Friday, electricity will cost even more than two euros per kilowatt hour – The graphic shows the situation

At its most expensive, the price rises to as much as 2.35 euros per kilowatt hour on Friday at 19–20.

Exchange electricity the price will rise exceptionally high on Friday.

The daily average price including VAT is really high, 1.1 euros per kilowatt hour.

Electricity therefore costs more than one euro per kilowatt hour for several hours.

At its most expensive, the price rises to as much as 2.35 euros per kilowatt-hour between 7 and 8 p.m.

The lowest electricity price is on Friday morning. From 2 am to 6 am, electricity costs 18.6 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

Network company On Thursday, Fingrid urged Finns to reduce electricity use in the morning and evening during the hours of greatest consumption.

According to Fingrid, the Finnish electricity system is still functioning normally and the electricity output is sufficient, but despite this, during the rest of the week it is important that all electricity users try to limit their use of electricity during the morning and evening peak hours.

Electricity consumption has been exceptionally high in Finland since Wednesday, and according to Fingrid's estimate, the extended period of frost will keep electricity consumption at a high level throughout the rest of the week.

Finland's electricity consumption was at its highest on Thursday, January 7, 2016 at 5-6 p.m. At that time, an average of 15,105 megawatts of electricity was consumed per hour.

On Wednesday, an average of 14,993 megawatts of electricity was consumed between 19:00 and 20:00. It is the fourth largest figure in history.