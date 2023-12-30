Electricity price | Low-income pensioners paid almost 5,000 euros a year for electricity – According to the Consumer Disputes Board, this was too much

The Consumer Disputes Board took a position on the matter on a case-by-case basis.

The Consumer Disputes Board According to The board took a position on the price of the contract on a case-by-case basis.

The board's decisions are recommendations.

The board says in its announcement that consumers will sign a fixed-term electricity contract with KSS Energia in the fall of 2022. In the contract, the price of electricity is 27.25 cents per kilowatt hour and the basic payment is 2.50 euros per month.

The contract after the act, the prices of fixed-term contracts fell sharply. Consumers demand that the price of their fixed-term contract be reasonable. They justified their claim with the fact that they were low-income pensioners.

The consumers live in a detached house with direct electric heating and the amount they paid for electricity per year was almost 5,000 euros. They had received a statutory electricity credit totaling 533.67 euros.

KSS Energy stated in its response to the board that a fixed-term contract cannot be terminated or changed when the cancellation period according to the contract confirmation has expired. According to the Electricity Market Act, a fixed-term contract binds both parties for the entire contract period.

KSS Energia does not have a contractual penalty for terminating a fixed-term contract. A fixed-term contract can only be terminated in exceptional cases, such as when moving.

The company follows the Energy Agency's recommendations on rationalization and the industry's general practice, and if it changes, the trader is in contact with consumers.

The board stated in its plenary decision that it was not a so-called mandatory delivery contract, the reasonableness of the pricing of which is monitored by the Energy Agency on a general level. Instead, the Consumer Protection Act and its reasonableness rule apply to the matter, based on which the board assesses the reasonableness of all electricity contracts made by consumers on a case-by-case basis. One of the criteria for unreasonableness is a change in conditions after the conclusion of the contract.

Consumer Disputes Board considered that the main criteria of unreasonableness outlined in the previous decision were exceeded in the case. The decision was made after a vote.

The Consumer Disputes Board had previously considered that if the price of an electricity contract exceeds the average price of other similar contracts offered at the same time by more than 15 percent and more than 150 euros on an annual basis, the price may be unreasonable due to changing circumstances.

The Energy Agency keeps statistics on the prices offered, which can be used to calculate whether the main unreasonableness criteria are met in each contract.

“In addition to those, the unfairness assessment must also take into account the individual circumstances of the consumers, i.e. exceeding the limits does not automatically mean that the price should be negotiated. When the limits are exceeded, the consumer should contact his electricity company”, says the chairman of the Consumer Disputes Board Pauli Ståhlberg in the bulletin.

Here in this case, the electricity was mainly used for the necessary heating of the consumers' permanent residence. The annual bill minus the electricity credit had corresponded to a significant part of their net income, especially in the winter months, when electricity consumption is higher.

The average price of fixed-term contracts offered during the past year was 15.06 cents. The board considered that the contractual price of 27.25 cents per kilowatt hour had to be adjusted closer to the average price of 15.06 cents per kilowatt hour.

The board negotiated a price of 20 cents per kilowatt-hour, with which the contract could be made sufficiently balanced and reasonable for the past year. The part that exceeded it was recommended to be returned, reduced by the electricity credit received by consumers.