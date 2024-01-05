Electricity price | Is this the coldest home in the Helsinki region? Reetta Merilä turned off the heat from the radiators

Reetta Merilä decided to save electricity on Friday by switching the heating to low. Now the couple dyes in a 14-degree log villa in Hyvinkää.

On Friday when the price of stock electricity rises to record highs, extraordinary measures must be taken.

This is how to do well Reetta Merilän at home, where the electric heating radiators are completely switched off.

In the old log villa, the temperature has dropped exceptionally low with this week's freezing temperatures. According to Merilä, they decided to hang around for a day rather than pay for record-high electricity.

“What I just looked at, it was 14 degrees in the bedroom when we woke up,” says Merilä.

The price of electricity is about to rise to record highs on Friday.

The daily average price, including VAT, rises to more than 1.1 euros per kilowatt-hour, and at its highest, the taxed price reaches 2.35 euros per kilowatt-hour.

The price is so high that the price of ordinary everyday chores can rise higher than usual. For example, baking a frozen pizza costs more than two euros during the most expensive hour, i.e. between 19 and 20, according to HS's invoices.

Those who heat their homes with electricity, such as Merilä, can accumulate the most payments.

Completely However, Merilä and her spouse cannot live without heating. In their 80-square-meter apartment, the fireplaces have been in heavy use in freezing temperatures, and they are still heated today.

Merilä says that she monitors the temperature inside the house, and if necessary, the radiators are turned on.

But where does the pain line go? That remains to be seen, Merilä laughs.

“I don't think that the heat below 10 degrees is allowed in living spaces. However, you won't have time to count down to freezing in one day.”

Usually the radiators in the apartment are on at night and they have been turned off between seven in the morning and eleven in the evening. Now, in severe frosts, the radiators have been timed to heat up a little longer.

House is originally a log house from Terijoki, where five apartments were later built.

Normally, the interior temperature of the apartment stays at 19 degrees in winter, but the exceptionally cold frosts have cooled the interior temperature by several degrees.

As a solution to coolness, Merilä is dressed in several layers of merino wool.

“If you are busy at all, it will keep you warm. When sitting down, you still put the blanket on,” Merilä describes.

The cold air hasn't bothered me while sleeping. According to Merilä, the spouse gets by with a down blanket and she herself has two blankets in use.

“And I have slept with a sweater on.”