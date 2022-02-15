The dear energy also affects the tariffs for electric recharging. Vehicle owners of electric cars soon they will have to deal with the increases due to increases in natural gas prices and, therefore, of the electricity produced with it. The first manager to raise prices is Duferco Energiawhich communicated to its customers the change in the tariff for the use of Quick and Fast columns with power up to 50 kW. The increase was significant, just think that it has gone from 25 euros plus VAT to 129 euros plus VAT, to reload 200 kWh per month compared to the previous 300 kWh.

The feeling is that the increases will also involve the other managersand after Duferco also Enel X has adjusted its top-up rate upwards.

Under these conditions, charging costs approx 0.80 euros per kWh, approaching what was previously paid for fast charging in Hpc infrastructures. Until today, before the increase, with Duferco people paid 0.25 euros for home top-ups and about 0.45 euros for those in the public columns.

Aware of the sudden increase, Duferco has given users the opportunity to withdraw from the contract at any time.

Also Enel X has adjusted its electric charging rates upwards, starting from March 7, 2022. The contracts of flat subscriptions for the moment have not undergone increases.

The new Enel X tariffs are as follows:

alternating current with power up to 22 kW: 0.58 euro / kWh

direct current up to 100 kW: € 0.68 / kWh

direct current with power up to 150 kW: 0.75 euros / kWh

direct current with powers exceeding 150 kW: 0.79 euro / kWh

Why the rise in electricity bills? The causes

The increases in electricity bills they are mainly caused by growth in international prices of energy raw materials and the price of CO2, but also from the great demand for natural gas, which has caused the price of imported gas, especially from Russia.

The cost of natural gas between January and December 2021 has gone from 21 euros / MWh to 120 euros / MWh. In December, gas even reached the price of 180 euros / MWh. On the other hand, as regards the costs of CO2 emission quotas, in 2021 they went from 33 to 79 euros per ton.

This is not the only element that has affected the bills, in fact also the CO2 emission quotas they have reached very high costs; in 2021 these contributions went from a cost of 33 euros per ton to 79 euros per ton.

With the increase in gas and emission compensation quotas, the price of energy in Italy has risen by 400% in one year, that is from 61 euros / MWh to 288 euros. The increase in methane gas thus affects the electricity bill by over 40% and leads to increases of around 55%.

Increased bills and the Russia-Ukraine crisis

The gas issue also weighs like a boulder crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The winds of war also affect the pockets of Europeans. Russia in fact supplies one third of the entire requirement of natural gas (450 billion cubic meters, of which 75 for Italy) to Europe every year.

The importance and consequently the demand for gas increased even after Germany’s announcement to decommission its nuclear power plants. The renewables currently they cannot guarantee the production of energy normally produced by nuclear power plants, which is why Germany has a strong need for gas to produce energy.

We remind you that home recharging is the one that ensures the electric car is full at the lowest cost.

The communication sent by Duferco to customers who have a Flat contract is published below.

“Dear Customer,

in relation to the Flat contract stipulated by you with the undersigned company, following the significant changes in the market price of electricity and aspects related to the structure of the costs incurred for the provision of the recharging service, we hereby communicate that Duferco Energia SpA is forced to modify the economic-contractual conditions of the products and services provided therein, in compliance with the provisions of article 8 of the aforementioned contract.

You can view the new contractual conditions by consulting the “Flat General Conditions” document attached to this communication.

It should be noted that the new contractual conditions will enter into force after 2 months from the date of sending this communication, without prejudice to its possible withdrawal which must be received in writing by writing an email to mobility@dufercoenergia.com or via PEC to customers. .dufercoenergia @ pec.duferco.it or by sending a registered letter to “Duferco Energia SpA, Via P. Imperiale 4, 16126, Genova” no later than 15 days from this communication.

In order to make it easier for you to read, the following is a list of the changes made with a brief description of them:

• Change of economic conditions

o The monthly price will be equal to 129 Euro / month including VAT for 200 kWh / month.

o Any extra-threshold, exceeding 200kWh, will be equal to 65 Euros including VAT for each additional availability of 100 kWh to be consumed within the same month.

o The surcharge for top-ups on Ultra Fast will be reduced to 0.15 Euro / kWh including VAT. This ad hoc rate can be updated via communication in the D-Mobility App at any time.

• Modification of the contractual duration

o The contract will have a monthly validity and will be tacitly renewed, unless cancellation is sent in writing to the counterparty with 10 days’ notice. with respect to renewal.

o The possibility of suspending the contract is eliminated. Following a monthly interruption, a new flat contract may be activated again at the conditions that will be in force from time to time.

• Unilateral changes to contractual clauses

o It is reduced to 10 days. notice for the unilateral variation of the contractual clauses.

• Introduction of a new payment method

o The possibility of recurring credit card charges will be introduced.

The contractual changes will allow the faster introduction of more favorable terms for the customer as market conditions change.

In case of withdrawal, you can continue to use our services through the “Consumption” option always via App and Card or by subscribing to one of the offers that will be made available over the next few periods.

Remaining available for what may be necessary, we send you Kindest Regards

Duferco Energia SpA“

