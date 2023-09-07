Electricity price | Fingrid: There should be plenty of electricity in the coming winter

According to grid company Fingrid, the coming winter will probably be easier than last winter. Still, flexibility of use is needed.

Finland grid company Fingrid estimates that there will be more electricity in the coming winter than last winter, when many Finns were in trouble with high electricity prices.

“The sufficiency of electricity in the coming winter looks good and the risk of a power shortage is small,” the company says in the press release.

According to Fingrid, the situation is easier than last winter, because the amount of domestic electricity production has increased. In addition, the availability of imports from neighboring countries has improved.

A lot of new onshore wind power has been completed in Finland and, in addition, the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant has been commissioned.

The Olkiluoto nuclear power plants were photographed in August 2023. The start-up of the triple reactor will improve the electricity prospects for next winter.

As the previous one in winter, power outages and the worst problems were avoided in Finland partly because consumers also significantly reduced their electricity consumption during price spikes.

According to Fingrid, similar flexibility may also be necessary in the coming winter, if there are disruptions in significant electricity production plants or transmission connections.

The biggest challenges are the cold and calm winter days, when the need for heating energy is high and wind energy is scarce. According to Fingrid’s estimate, on a frosty day with little wind, wind power production is only six percent of their nominal capacity, i.e. the calculated maximum power.

Fingrid now estimates that on such a winter day electricity consumption could be 14,300 megawatts and domestic production 12,800 megawatts. The rest of the energy should be imported from Sweden and Estonia.

The peak consumption estimate is 100 megawatts lower than last year. Here, Fingrid has taken into account the ability of Finns to calculate consumption shown last winter.