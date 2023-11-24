Electricity price | Expected numbers announced: This is how much electricity will cost on Saturday

The average price of stock electricity on Saturday is about nine cents per kilowatt hour.

Unusually after Friday, the exchange electricity price will return to normal values ​​on Saturday. On Saturday, the average price of electricity including taxes is about 9 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday, the price of electricity is negative 50 cents per kilowatt hour every hour from 15:00 to 24:00, but as soon as the day changes, the price with taxes rises to about 3.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The cheapest electricity is after six on Saturday morning. In that case, electricity on the exchange will cost about 2.6 cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes.

The price rises after eleven in the morning to more than ten cents per kilowatt-hour, where it remains for the rest of the day.

At its most expensive, exchange electricity costs 15.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Saturday. The highest price is after seven o’clock in the evening.

According to Fingrid’s wind power production forecast, Finnish wind turbines will produce electricity on Saturday with an average power of about 1,900 megawatts.

As early as eight o’clock on Saturday morning, the wind turbines are predicted to produce electricity with a power of about 2,600 megawatts. Towards evening, the production fades somewhat and, for example, at 8 pm, the production power drops to less than a thousand megawatts according to the forecast.

The total capacity used in the forecast is 6,445 megawatts.

Friday the extraordinary electricity sale is due to a mistake by the Norwegian electricity company Kinect Energy. On Thursday, due to an internal system error, the company sent an incorrect electricity supply offer to the Finnish price range and offered almost 5,800 megawatts of electricity for sale throughout Friday.