Electricity price | Exchange electricity remains cheap – The graphic shows the situation

On Monday, the price will fluctuate between 1 and 3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Power the price will remain under control on Monday as well, according to the electricity exchange Nord Pool of information. The taxed hourly price of exchange electricity will reach a maximum of about three cents per kilowatt hour on Monday. For most of the day, the price fluctuates between 1 and 3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity has been cheap over the weekend, as Finland's wind turbines have generated plenty of electricity. Early on Sunday, the price of electricity on the stock market even went negative for several hours.

During Sunday, wind power production increased to more than 5,000 megawatts. That's a lot, because the total wind power capacity used in Fingrid's production forecast is around 6,600 megawatts.

According to the forecast wind power production continues strong on Monday.